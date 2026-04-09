Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Apr 9

Everyone who watched the McMichael video saw exactly what you described. Arbery was running along the right side of the truck and made a 90-degree turn to the left at the front of the truck, then tried to grab McMichaels' gun. Disgraceful that they are in jail, more so than the innocent Chauvin who got twenty-two years.

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
Apr 9

This case has so many problems I just can’t imagine how the families are moving forward.

A commercial real estate and deed attorney born in South Africa…was a part time magistrate judge to a criminal judge wow…an environmental lawyer to criminal judge…wowza

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