To understand why hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in the Republic of Ireland this past week you have to ignore Ireland’s Pravda-like media. They would like you believe the half-truth that increasing fuel prices—a side benefit of the war on Iran—prompted the uprising. The full truth is that the chronic indifference to the Irish people by the country’s elites swelled the protest to a near breaking point.

Days ago, UFC champion Conor McGregor (pictured above) concisely summed up the conditions that have put Ireland on the brink: “a complete failure on housing, a refusal to ease the crushing cost of living crisis, the disastrous handling of immigration that has overwhelmed the communities and services, the shocking way they have treated ordinary Irish people.”

Said Irish poet John Waters even more succinctly, “What we face is the total and permanent destruction of our country, our culture, our way of life, our livelihoods, our independence, our freedoms, and our hopes.” Yes, it is that bad.

To get a sense of what has happened to Ireland, the lively 1991 Irish film The Commitments serves as a useful show and tell. At one point in the film, would-be rock entrepreneur Jimmy Rabbitte explains why he and his mates have the street cred to start a soul band.

Says Rabbitte, “Do you not get it lads. The Irish are the blacks of Europe. And Dubliners are the blacks of Ireland. And the Northside Dubliners are the blacks of Dublin. So say it once and say it loud, I’m black and I’m proud.”

In 1991, poor whites could identify with American blacks because there were no people of color nearby. Everyone seen in the film is Irish. Today, if the film were shot in these same working class areas, it is possible no one would be Irish. As of 2025, Eurostat data indicate that nearly a quarter of the nation’s resident population is foreign-born, and most of these people crowd Ireland’s inner cities.

As price for its membership in the EU, the Irish government has welcomed migrants at the expense of people like Jimmy Rabbitte. Uncounted other aliens have snuck into the country without welcome. This migration has meant not only a squeeze on resources like jobs and housing but also, and more critically, an erosion of the common culture that has sustained Ireland since St. Patrick drove out the snakes.

Speaking of snakes, Ireland is currently ruled by a coalition government formed by two old line parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Google AI—digesting years of bad mainstream reporting— laughably calls these parties “centre-right.” John Waters gets closer to the mark. He describes the leaders of Ireland’s uni-government as ”an objectionable band of toxic morons.”

In truth, Ireland’s governing class is as woke as the Democratic Party’s. Ireland’s uni-media is even more woke and punitive than ours. No government-media complex in Europe has done more to destroy its own culture more quickly than Ireland’s has.

Those who dare protest this imported madness are routinely branded “far right” or “extremist” and punished accordingly. In the way of example, teacher Enoch Burke has emerged as a national symbol of resistance for refusing to use “a transgender student’s preferred name and pronoun.” His refusal cost him his job. His peaceful protests of the ideology cost him his freedom. He has served nearly two years in prison.

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“We await the vote that will bring down this failed government that no longer represents us,” said McGregor over the weekend. The vote came on Tuesday, but the outcome was not what McGregor wished. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin defended his coalition’s handling of the protest—Waters called it “draconian”—and barely survived a no-confidence vote.

The protests gave new meaning to the phrase “Celtic Tiger,” and the elites are now just hanging on by the tail.