Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Apr 14

Thanks, Jack. People need to know what is happening to the Irish.

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Gilgamech's avatar
Gilgamech
Apr 14

It might even liberate the entire West.

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