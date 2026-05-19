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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
8hEdited

Thank you, Jack! Your list of the top 10 comedies is fantastic! I hope you don’t mind if I add some to your list:

• The Big Lebowski

• Dr. Strangelove

• Young Frankenstein

• Tommy Boy

• Blazing Saddles

• Monty Python & The Holy Grail

• The Spinal Tap

• Caddyshack

• Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

• It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

• Spaceballs

• Monty Python’s Life of Brian

• The Pink Panther

• Napoleon Dynamite

• Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein

• American Pie

• The Nutty Professor

• M*A*S*H

• Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

• Mrs. Doubtfire

• See No Evil, Hear No Evil

• Beverly Hills Cop

• Big

• The Odd Couple

• My Big Fat Greek Wedding

• Home Alone

• Scary Movie

• Anger Management

• Road to Morocco

• A Christmas Story

• Arsenic and Old Lace

• The General

• Animal Crackers

• The Great Dictator

• No Time for Sergeants

• Breakfast at Tiffany’s

• The Russians Are Coming

• 1941

• The Graduate

• Bye Bye Birdie

• The Rocky Horror Picture Show

• Kelly’s Heroes

• Kentucky Fried Movie

• Animal House

• The Jerk

• The Goonies

• Major League

• The Princess Bride

• Good Morning Vietnam

• Uncle Buck

• National Lampoon’s Vacation

• Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

• Back to the Future

• Mr. Mom

• Easy Money

• Beetlejuice

• Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

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Eric Gelbaugh's avatar
Eric Gelbaugh
8h

Blazing Saddles???

Tommy Boy???

This is Spinal Tap???

Best in Show???

Man, you missed a LOT of funny.

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