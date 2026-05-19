As the Romans were wont to say, De gustibus non est disputandum, or as we might say, "there is no accounting for taste." The truth of this axiom was confirmed for me when not one of the four lengthy lists I consulted named the film that tops my list. As to my own taste, I prefer movies with plots, with characters I care about, and, ideally, with some redeeming moral value. That said, some movies are just silly enough to render my rules, as Dr. Peter Venkman might say, to “guidelines.”

10—The Hangover, 2009

I resisted this movie on vulgarity grounds, but it is flat out funny. Three buddies wake up from a bachelor party in Las Vegas with no memory of the previous night and the intended groom missing. The plot revolves around their efforts to find the groom and return him back to his home base in time for the wedding. Says one, “Remember, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Except for herpes.” A manful rebuke of the increasingly Karen-heavy matriarchy.

9—Ghostbusters, 1984

“This city is headed for a disaster of Biblical proportions,” Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) tells the mayor. “Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria.” This timely film seems to have anticipated the Mandami regime. A trio of entrepreneurial exterminators and their amusing DEI driver defy the regulatory state to save New York City from a spectral apocalypse. New York City could use a comparable band today to stave off a commie apocalypse.

8—Some Like it Hot, 1959

Billy Wilder’s screwball comedy hinges on the once-upon-a-time notion that men dressing like women were funny. The movie stars Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as two struggling musicians in Prohibition-era Chicago who witness the Valentine’s Day massacre and seek anonymity by going drag in an all-female traveling band. The presence of the immortally hot Marilyn Monroe in the band tests—at the risk of life and limb—the lads’ commitment to their new identities. Best closing line ever is spoken in the scene above when Jack Lemon reveals to his besotted suitor, Joe E. Brown, that he’s actually a man. Says Brown, “No one’s perfect.”

7—Airplane, 1980

The classic spoof on the disaster movie genre spawned scores of comparable parodies though none, Naked Gun excepted, nearly as good. Although silly to the core, the film has a workable plot and a heartbeat. It even has a message—the same as in the film it parodied, Zero Hour—namely that man has to fight his fears and assume his responsibilities when crisis looms.

6—In Bruges, 2008

A film that begins when a rookie hitman (Colin Farrell) accidentally kills an altar boy tests the very definition of comedy. What gives the film its depth is that murder—unlike in films such as Fargo—is not played for laughs. The deeply despondent hitman Ray is dispatched with his mentor Ken (Brendan Gleeson) to the Belgian city of Bruges to hide out. Desperately seeking redemption, Ray has come to the right place: “Maybe that's what hell is,” says Ray, “the entire rest of eternity spent in fuckin' Bruges.” Made by Martin McDonagh, the creator of the better known Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

5—Groundhog Day, 1993

No comedy has spawned more discussion among theologians than the Bill Murray/ Harold Ramis collaboration—their second on this list—Groundhog Day. Of the two leading theories, I prefer the Christian interpretation to the Buddhist one. In brief, the Murray character, Phil Conners, a cynical TV weatherman from Pittsburgh, condescends to do the annual stand-up in Punxsutawney and finds himself in a time loop in which every miserable day is Groundhogs day. Once he realizes his situation, Phil explores every hedonistic indulgence he can imagine, which leads ultimately to despair and attempted suicide. Although there is no overt Christian references, Phil breaks the cycle, writes theologian Mike Emlet, only when he learns “to enjoy the day as given and has developed genuine pleasure in giving himself to others.” Having the morally-centered Andie McDowell as guide helps.

4—The Producers, 1967

Mel Brooks, God willing, turns 100 next month. Just 40 when he made The Producers, Brooks showed no hesitance at making waves as he proved again in his 1974 classic Blazing Saddles. Of the two films, IMHO, the Producers remains the more transgressive. To make light of Hitler and the Holocaust took some stones. The Producers also had the stronger plot and the more memorable characters. To see the 2005 film of the Producers musical is to recall just how inspired were Zero Mostel and Gene Wilder in the original.

3—Annie Hall, 1977

Although I believe he was framed by a vindictive Mia Farrow on the child abuse charge, Woody Allen is admittedly something of a creep. That conceded, he has had an extraordinary career. Arguably the best of his 50-plus features is the 1977 Oscar-winning Annie Hall, an oddly conservative film given its time and place. The New York-centric Allen character, Alvy Singer, rejects the empty headed, sexually ambiguous, drug addled, spiritually adrift West Coast culture at the cost of his beloved Annie Hall. Notably, the film features the second most memorable performance by an actress in a comedy. For her role as the eponymous Annie Hall. Diane Keaton deservedly won an Oscar.

2—My Cousin Vinny, 1992

In 1992, Marisa Tomei turned in the most memorable female performance in a comedy and deservedly won an Oscar for her performance as Mona Lisa Vito, the wise ass fiancée of attorney Vinnie Gambini. Who else could have pulled off a line like “'Cause Chevy didn't make a 327 in '55, the 327 didn't come out till '62. And it wasn't offered in the Bel Air with a four-barrel carb till '64” and make it work. Yes, too much bad language and people living in sin, but the rare movie about southern justice that played no racial cards at all.

1—The Apartment, 1960

This movie was scandalous when released as it exposed the routine philandering among New York’s business class. Caught in the midst of this moral breakdown is the ambitious young Bud Baxter, played brilliantly by Jack Lemon. Baxter ascends the corporate ladder by allowing his superiors to use his apartment for their trysts. This arrangement seems to work well enough until the elevator operator Baxter adores, Fran Kubelik, played by a fetching young Shirley MacClaine, is caught up in this breakdown as well. Pushed to the wall, Baxter mans up at the cost of his career and rescues Fran from the morass. Only a genius like Billy Wilder keeps this all simultaneously funny, moving, and morally instructive.

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I am sure I forgot something, so please don’t hesitate to remind me. Yes, there are some near misses, especially from the Coen brothers, but one of them is not The Big Lebowski. I never got that movie.