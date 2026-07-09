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Robert Vernon's avatar
Robert Vernon
14h

If Anna Paulina Luna's recent hearings on the CIA's Project MK ULTRA are any indication, perhaps a Congressional investigation into Flight 800 could be closer than you think.

Press on, Jack!

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
14h

Dark clouds overhead DC, Jack, darkening any joke of transparency. Perhaps Mitch McConnell knows. Where is Mitch?

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