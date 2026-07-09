In light of the 30th anniversary of the downing of TWA Flight 800 on July 17, I thought it might be useful to review what those on the inside had to say about the biggest news story of 1996.

There was much to talk about. Two days before the start of the Atlanta Olympics, 230 people were killed in a plane crash off the affluent south coast of Long Island in full view of thousands. For months the story pushed even the presidential race off the front pages.

Counter-terrorism czar Richard Clarke called this crisis “the almost war,” and he was not exaggerating. As late as two weeks after the incident, Clinton was quietly telling historian Taylor Branch that we were on the verge of attacking Iran in retaliation. Given the gravity of the situation, one would have expected Clinton and his advisors to feature this saga in their respective memoirs.

Really? Be serious, Jack. No one was going to say anything. But their silence, as they say, speaks volumes.

In his 957-page 2004 memoir, My Life, Bill Clinton spent one paragraph on TWA 800 and that a painfully dishonest one. “At the time everyone assumed—wrongly as it turned out—that this was a terrorist act,” Clinton wrote. “While I cautioned against jumping to conclusions,” continued the former president, “it was clear that we had to do more to strengthen aviation safety.” Pure self-serving nonsense. Clinton knew what happened before that first night was through.

A week after the crash, Bill and Hillary spent three heart-wrenching hours meeting with the victims’ families. For someone who liked to boast of her feel for the common folk, Hillary could have made literary hay with a scene this poignant. She did not. In her 2003, 528-page memoir, Living History, Hillary spent just one-third of a sentence on TWA 800, which, for her, was merely one of several “tragic events” that summer.

In his 2005 memoir, My FBI: Bringing Down The Mafia, Investigating Bill Clinton, and Fighting the War on Terror, former FBI director Louis Freeh mentioned the crash in passing as a footnote to the Khobar Towers bombing in Saudia Arabia a month prior. No investigation during Freeh’s tenure generated more news coverage or demanded as much FBI attention, and yet Freeh begrudged it only two sentences, neither of which answered the question of what brought the plane down.

In his 2003 memoir Off With Their Heads, presidential advisor Dick Morris cited TWA 800 as one of “three attacks” in the “terror summer of 1996.” In 2003, he and I were phone-in guests on Paul Schiffer’s Cleveland radio show. Three times I asked Morris to speak about TWA. Three times he pretended I wasn’t even there.

On September 11, 2001, a shaken George Stephanopoolous told ABC’s Peter Jennings that the White House situation room was used “in the aftermath of the Oklahoma City bombing, in the aftermath of the TWA Flight 800 bombing,” Although inadvertently open about TWA 800 on 9/11, this squirrelly Clinton advisor did not spare the incident a single word in his 1999 memoir All Too Human.

CIA documents show George Tenet, the acting director, to have been involved in the TWA 800 investigation from very nearly the beginning. Yet he too failed to even mention the disaster in his 2007 memoir At the Center of the Storm.

Clinton’s chief-of-staff Leon Panetta was the first to tell the president of the plane’s demise. “The concern at that moment was that this might very well be a terrorist act,” Panetta would tell CNN. The concern was apparently not memorable enough to earn even the slightest mention in Panetta’s 2014 memoir, Worthy Fights.

Tim Weiner covered TWA 800 for the New York Times. In his 2008 bestseller, Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA, he had the opportunity to make amends for the paper’s failure to smoke out CIA mischief during the course of the investigation. To no one’s great surprise, he chose not to even mention TWA 800.

Richard Clarke was the lone White House insider to speak at length about TWA 800. Predictably, Clarke used his 2004 memoir, Against All Enemies, to buttress the White House’s spontaneous explosion BS.

In his book, he told a wildly improbable, likely apocryphal, story of visiting the Long Island hangar where the plane was being reconstructed. There he spoke to some lowly technician straight out of central casting who assured him that neither a bomb nor a missile brought down the plane.

“The center line fuel tank. It was only half full, might have heated up on the runway and caused a gas cloud inside. Then if a spark, a short circuit . . .” He indicated an explosion with his hands. Glory hound Clarke, in fact, took credit for unearthing this turd and bringing it back to his co-conspirators in DC.

So how deep was the deep state in 1996? The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence showed us how deep. The committee’s “Special Report” for that period of time explored the terrorist bombing of Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia three weeks before the TWA 800 disaster and a variety of other intelligence-related stories in the news.

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The report, however, was fully silent on the subject of TWA 800. This was all the more perverse given the CIA’s own acknowledgement that “the DI [Directorate of Intelligence] became involved in the ‘missile theory’ the day after the crash occurred.”

In the 1870s Heinrich Schliemann first came across the ruins of the ancient city of Troy only to discoverer there were nine cities layered on top of each other on that very site. Some 150 years later President Donald Trump came to Washington only to find a deep state whose detritus went even deeper than Troy’s.

I have learned to be patient. Flight 800 is about a seventh-level shite-show. Digging out will likely take another administration or two.