Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
9h

The filthiest lucre of all is that raked in by greedy race hustlers.

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Arturo A.'s avatar
Arturo A.
8h

Back in my uniform LE days, roughly around the time SPLC apparently got started in earnest with concocting racism and paying for it, every so often I'd come across a copy of their newsletter in our mailroom. Normally, someone would sort through the day's mails and put pieces in the appropriate boxes for named senior staff, HR, the boss, Patrol, CID, civil process, the jail, wherever.

If an item was loose on the table in front of the array of boxes, it was either rejected by the addressee, they didn't know what to do with it, it wasn't ours, whatever. More than a few copies of the SPLC thick "intel" booklet for the month or quarter. Not really knowing any better, I read over several of them over time. Frankly, it wasn't anything terribly useful to me.

Funny: I put it after reading into the CID box when done. Later, it was back where I found it or in the recycle bin. Those old school detectives knew a thing or two about BS when they saw it, I suppose.

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