Jack’s Substack

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Chief2Star's avatar
Chief2Star
10h

We’ve been driven from our own town squares. What would the minutemen of Lexington Green and Concord Bridge say?

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
10hEdited

Leftists destroy everything the Leftist are in charge of!!

I feel sorry for Obama’s children who are purposefully ignorant because the Obama plan was just that like LBJ said….

Seems like yesterday Josh Freeman was throwing Bombs to Jordy Nelson at Kansas State and truly sad his NFL Career was not longer cause if he knelt he’d still be a backup…but the racist media could not handle a black conservative QB…

Great job once again and let the arrests begin no?

This was a purposeful plan for this chaos in Jackson County…

CIA Slutkin was just in town no touring the area w Q no?

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