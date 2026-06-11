“With heavy hearts,” lamented the town fathers of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, “we have made the decision that the 2026 Downtown Days festival will be our last. The safety of our community, small businesses, partners, volunteers, and attendees comes first.”

What happened in Lee’s Summit last Saturday was familiar enough: black “youths” running wild, attacking the police and each other, damaging property, scaring the normies, ruining a public festival. What was not familiar was the setting. This largely conservative suburb of 100,000 has a black population of less than 10 percent and is at least a 20-minute drive from Kansas City’s urban core. It made an unlikely site for such a hostile takeover.

Termed out as mayor, Bill Baird is now running to be Jackson County executive

What happened? Well, if any city ever willed its own implosion it is Lee’s Summit. Rare is it that you can trace a city’s undoing to a single person, but in this case you can. Elected to the school board in 2014 and to the mayoralty in 2018, Democrat Bill Baird wheeled a Trojan horse branded “inclusivity” into the midst of this unsuspecting burg, and the well-trained troops within did the rest.

The training was critical. The black youths in this comfortable bedroom community had to be taught to be victims and to be angry about their imagined victimhood. “Please understand,” writes Lee Summit political activist Ron Freeman, “this is the chaos ushered in by School Board member Bill Baird and the Mayor Bill Baird.” Freeman, a one-time Republican congressional candidate and author of Rethinking Race, has served intermittently as a football coach and substitute teacher in Lee’s Summit schools. He has seen the erosion of sanity up close.

The breakdown began when Baird helped engineer the hiring of Dennis Carpenter to be the school district’s first black superintendent. Carpenter arrived in 2017 with a chip on his shoulder and a fire in his belly. He wasted no time in submitting a proposal for a high-dollar diversity and equity training program for teachers and staff.

When certain school board members objected to the idea that students would be instructed in “white privilege,” they were derided by their colleagues and shamed by the local media. Carpenter meanwhile played his own passive-aggressive race card, suggesting that the board either acquiesce to his demands or hire someone “they can trust.”

Baird and Carpenter had sown the seeds of racial division as though it were planned. In July 2019, Carpenter tweeted, “When we normalize and fail to denounce racist rants from the leader of the free world, we shouldn’t be surprised that similar lines of thinking show up at the local level. #Sad.” Said one respondent speaking for many, “I am pretty sure your job is about the kids in the district. No one cares about your political views!”

Shortly after his Trump tweet, the school board paid Carpenter $700,000 to go away

In 2018, Baird ran for mayor and put “race, diversity, and equity” at the center of his campaign, especially as it related to the school district. In 2021, he helped launch the city’s first Commission for Diversity and Inclusion. “We want to be an inclusive city where everyone feels welcomed and valued as part of the community,” said Baird.

In 2022, Baird scolded a Parks and Rec administrator for cancelling a planned event organized and paid for by two black “influencers,” both minors. The social media posts advertising the event, said the administrator, “raised serious concerns about the safety of party guests and the possibility the event would grow beyond the capacity of staff.”

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Baird called the man’s remarks "inappropriate and insensitive." He added, "We must intentionally embrace a culture that is welcoming and inclusive, and we must continually denounce any urge or impulse to exclude." The media piled on, the international media included. Screamed the UK Independent in its headline, “Water park accused of racism for cancelling Black teen’s party as 250 guests arrived.”

The media may not have known about the several prior incidents at the water park that devolved into chaos and gun fire, but the Parks and Rec people did. So did Baird. They happened on his watch.

A local TV station had this to say about one of these incidents: “Witnesses said the park was at capacity, and kids were jumping the fence to get in Monday night. ‘After that, it was just shear chaos,’ said a mother who asked to be identified only as Jenny. There are reports of lifeguards being assaulted and held under water. There’s also video of a lot of fights going on outside the water park as it closed early for lightning and dozens, maybe hundreds, of teens were left outside unattended.”

Downtown Days was no stranger to this madness. Organizers endured a similar disorder last year and another one the year before that. This year they “implemented a number of security and safety changes with the hope that this community tradition could continue.” It could not. With the media and their own mayor undermining the organizers’ efforts, these measures did not deter the warriors sprung from the DEI Trojan horse.

Ron Freeman, long time Lee’s Summit resident and observer

Freeman, a former pro football player and now a speaker and leadership trainer, has watched his city’s devolution with dismay. He put his four grown children through Lee’s Summit schools without incident. Now, he argues, the kids aren’t being taught to excel, they are being taught to play victim. The media amplify the message, and the social media enable these kids to display their collective, if unearned, grudges in front of defenseless audiences.

But no longer in Downtown Lee’s Summit. The organizers of Downtown Days have thrown in the towel, said, “No mas.” They “dreamed of a place where the community gathered to celebrate, with sidewalks full of families…and it helped make possible hundreds of other community traditions, from Christmas tree lightings to holiday children’s parades.”

Apparently, not all dreams are created equal.