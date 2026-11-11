Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
12h

He got Brett Kavanaughed, and who doesn't know it.

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
12h

Nice work Jack!

Just saw a Charlie Kirk video saying he was getting railroaded years ago…

White Christian people are bad because all are Oppressors and Muslims are good regardless of their crimes of rape, domestic violence or terrorism!

Peace to y’all

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