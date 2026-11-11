The year 2009 was an eventful one for popular British actor/ comedian Russell Brand, then in his early thirties. That was the year Brand turned political. It was also the year he allegedly raped an obliging-to-a-point 21-year-old fan.

For the next decade or more, the nabobs of the British media establishment chose not to notice Brand’s predatory behavior. They also paid scant attention to the Muslim grooming gangs that terrorized working-class white girls throughout northern Britain. Yet, finally, when the establishment’s outrage machinery kicked in, it was Brand who got chewed up.

For a decade, Brand’s left-wing activism kept him safe. In January 2009, he publicly condemned Israeli military operations in Gaza, the safest cause there is. In 2010, he married pop star Katy Perry, herself a Democrat activist. In 2013, Brand appeared in a video supporting accused US Army traitor Bradley Manning, then in the process of transitioning into Chelsea Manning.

That same year Brand called for revolution of the sort that would culminate in “a socialist egalitarian system based on the massive redistribution of wealth.” In 2014, Brand participated in a rent protest. In 2015, the British left-wing Labour Party sought Brand’s endorsement for the upcoming election and got it. His activism slowed after his 2017 marriage to his current wife, Laura Gallacher. He gave the media establishment no cause for alarm, at least until 2020.

By his own later admission, until his 2017 marriage, Brand was leading a life that was hedonistic even by pop-star standards. Indifferent to his behavior, producers chose to star Brand in several popular movies and to select him as host for numerous award shows. He won a few awards as well, including an Outstanding Contribution to Comedy award in 2011 and a GQ Man of the Year award in 2013.

With marriage came a certain calm, politically and sexually. In 2017, Brand launched a podcast called “Under the Skin” that reflected his growing disillusion with fame, power, and money. “To feel adored is a buzz for me,” said Brand, “but—what does it matter, really?”

In 2020, COVID rocked the Western world and Brand along with it. According to a 2023 hit piece in Wired, Brand used his popular online platform to push “cultish, conspiracy-driven narratives that draw in Covid denialism, Russian disinformation, and the far-right-inspired ‘Great Reset’ theory.” In 2024, sincerely or strategically, Brand accepted Christ with a baptism in the River Thames.

Brand’s conversion came about 15 years too late. An incident in that fateful year of 2009 would cause his undoing. The details are as sordid as those at Cornell. The encounter began with a quickie backstage threesome after a Brand concert initiated by the 21-year-old Jane Doe. Doe subsequently went to Brand’s home for a night of one-on-one casual sex. When he attempted an alternative position, the one central to gay male encounters, she claims to have protested.

For the next 10 years, the media left this and all other accusations against Brand alone. According to the Times, the investigation into Brand's conduct began in 2019 after its editors were “made aware of allegations against Russell Brand relating to his treatment of women." Over the next four years, the investigation heated up, with the Sunday Times and Channel 4 joining in the hunt. One need not be a conspiracy theorist to believe that Brand’s turn to the right accelerated the pursuit.

Together, their reporters interviewed "hundreds of sources who knew or worked with Brand,” culminating in a September 2023 report. The report, in turn, inspired other women to come forward who had unpleasant encounters with Brand.

Soon enough, the media report led the authorities to press charges against Brand. Prosecutors secured four convictions by jury trial, three for sexual assault and one for the alleged rape of Jane Doe, none of them occurring later than 2009.

Said Brand at his deposition, “I led a very promiscuous life in the past, which I have spent years openly denouncing. I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity.” Judge Joel Bennathan wasn’t buying. The rape conviction, based largely on Doe’s story, accounted for 9 years of the 10 1/2-year sentence handed down by Judge Bennathan on November 9.

Share

“The whole affair reeks of casual disrespect,” Bennathan said, “and your belief that fame meant you could act how you like when you like.” Unfortunately, that’s how fame works among women empowered by the culture to use their bodies as a means of access to celebrities. “He was smathered with girls,” said Brand’s father Ron in his son’s defense.

It is a shame the British media did not employ comparable reportorial power to expose the Muslim rape gangs that had been operating with near impunity in Britain for decades. According to the 2026 Rape Gang Inquiry report, these gangs subjected at least 250,000 young white girls to “repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma” for decades.

The Rochdale gang victimized at least 47 underage girls, 260 women total

Among the “institutional failures” cited by the report was the media’s: “sporadic local reporting; national coverage delayed for decades.” When whistleblowers did come forward, the media often participated in the silencing of victims by insinuating their supporters were racist. This lack of zeal likely contributed to relatively lenient sentencing. The nine Muslim men convicted in the horrific 2012 Rochdale sex ring received, on average, sentences two years less than Brand’s.

When reporters asked Ron Brand if he was ashamed of his son’s behavior, he responded, “I am ashamed of the system.” He clarified, “This is political.” His son may have been a swine, but dad was right about the politics.