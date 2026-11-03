Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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James Washington's avatar
James Washington
10h

Hasn't change much for Democrats Howerver this current crop is constitutionally far more dangerous than the genteel graft of 50 years ago. The proper way to run graft was perfectly operated by Richard J (old man) Daley in Chicago. Precinct Captains were responsible for delivering the voters. They were also responsible for assuring that the expected city services were delivered. And they were allowed a bit of genteel graft but there was a standard. And if you exceeded your quota you may well find yourself on the way to jail. That had two objectives. The first keeping the operators following the "rules" and second sending the messaage to the public and the media that corruption was being stopped in Chicago. Dailey was untouchable after 1960 because he delivered the election to JFK. Held Chicago until he knew just how many votes were needed.

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Chet Hanson's avatar
Chet Hanson
9h

Thanks for the insight, Jack, but it saddens the heart.

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