In 1991, Bob Menendez took a seat in the House of Representatives and sat his sorry ass in the halls of Congress for the next 33 years, 18 of them in the Senate. Obama’s DOJ indicted him on federal corruption charges in 2015, and a Senate Select Committee “severely admonished” him for accepting gifts in 2018. No matter, he was handily reelected later that same year.

In 2023, the feds seized from Menendez’s home hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars, and a luxury Mercedes-Benz that Egypt had slipped him for some inside intel. Fearing that New Jersey Democrats had lost faith in him for being so stupid as to get caught, Menendez stepped down.

Democratic standard setter, Boss Tweed

For Democratic politicos, New Jersey has long been one giant profit center. Their party has held a near-monopoly on urban vote fraud and its dividends since the mid-19th century when Boss Tweed and his Tammany Hall cronies taught other city bosses the art of the steal.

What made New Jersey so tempting for ambitious grifters was the long media shadow cast by its neighbor. With so much attention focused on the more glamorous mischief of New York City, New Jersey’s political gangsters could get away with everything up to—and including—murder.

I learned the politics of plunder from the Democratic congressman who gave me my Eagle Scout award. Hugh Addonizio shocked the state’s few naive souls when he quit his DC sinecure to run for mayor of our crumbling New Jersey hometown. Upon being asked why he made such a move, Addonizio answered, “Simple. There’s no money in Washington, but you can make a million bucks as mayor of Newark.”

Ran his 1970 campaign from the federal courthouse

Addonizio was much too obvious about his intentions. The feds caught up with him late in his second term. While standing trial on charges of conspiring to obtain $1.4 million in kickbacks from contractors, Addonizio managed his reelection campaign from a federal courthouse. He lost narrowly to the city’s first black mayor, fellow Democrat Ken Gibson. His clout lost, Hughie headed to prison to serve out a big chunk of his 10-year term.

I was hired by the Newark Housing and Redevelopment Authority (NHRA) shortly after Addonizio died. His memory, however, was still fresh. Insiders reminisced about how Hughie openly accepted cash bribes in paper bags. The “reformers” who hired me preferred to do their work under the table.

Running the show at the NHRA was a Philippine-born woman whose role model was the then little-known Imelda Marcos. Ignoring all election laws, my “Imelda” and her figurehead boss—a black “judge” of some dubious pedigree—illegally threw the whole weight of the Housing Authority behind Gibson, a political ally of the judge.

Imelda and her shoes

Imelda admitted that Gibson was “not perfect,” but “not perfect” failed to do Gibson justice. A year before my arrival, a federal prosecutor sought to indict Gibson on tax fraud. According to the New York Times, Gibson had taken money from his 1974 campaign fund and secreted “more than $75,000 in a Swiss bank account.” The indictment went nowhere. Rumor had it that Democratic President Jimmy Carter personally quashed it.

Gibson’s chief opponent was City Council president Earl Harris, also black and also a Democrat. On March 31 of that year, about six weeks before the May election, a special Essex County grand jury indicted both Gibson and Harris for arranging a no-show job for an Italian crony. “Diversity” in action. No one expressed shock or even surprise. This was Newark after all, and these were Democrats.

Mayor Gibson and his white savior

Imelda ran the agency’s election effort. Sticking around after work each day and on Saturdays to finish my PhD dissertation, I watched as her mostly foreign-born staffers manned the agency’s phones. They were reminding the 30,000 or so people who lived in the projects why it was in their best interest to reelect the mayor.

What really caught my attention was the way Imelda was rewarding “tenants of influence.” The reward often came in the form of a new refrigerator, the currency of the realm at that time. Refrigerators secured loyalty even better than cash. Unlike future Democrats, no one even pretended they were saving energy, let alone the planet.

Democrats were buying votes with appliances long before Stacey Abrams

Sometime that spring I learned that I had been awarded a Fulbright to teach for a year at a French university, starting in September. Now with a graceful exit assured, I could really start having fun with these people.

As the May 11 election approached, Imelda informed the staff, hundreds of us, that we were expected to volunteer a vacation day to help get out the vote on Election Day. Playing along, I was assigned with old-timers Joe and Sal to the senior projects in the Italian North Newark where my mother and grandmother still lived. Our job was to go door-to-door and escort the little old ladies to the polls, reminding them that if they wanted to keep their apartments, it would pay to vote for Gibson.

We never left the local coffee shop. These guys had great stories to tell about past elections and all day to tell them. The best stories were about the 1970 election in which Addonizio ran against Gibson.

The feds pacified Newark’s Italians by calling this disaster “Columbus Homes”

Pointing to the polling site across the street, Joe said, “I voted there six times that day. I was dead people. I was old people. I was all kinds of people. And don’t think they weren’t doing the same thing on the other side of town.” I took him at his word and asked him to pass the cannolis.

After my day near the polls, if not exactly at them, I headed back to the office and spoke to my young black secretary. She was sporting a Gibson pin as big as her head. “Our man gonna win?” I asked.

“Don’t matter who win,” she answered. “Both them niggers goin’ to jail anyhow.” What she feared most, what everyone feared, was that no candidate would get a majority of the vote. None did, which meant a runoff between Gibson and Harris and another vacation day squandered at the polls.

If George Floyd gets a statue in Newark, why not Ken Gibson?

No longer trusting me to man the polls, Imelda assigned me to deliver fried chicken to the “volunteer” poll workers for the runoff vote. I countered by scheduling a knee operation for that same day. Imelda appreciated the moxie of my gambit.

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Despite my absence, Gibson prevailed. A month later, Imelda called the senior staff into a conference room in flights of about eight. She told my group, as she told the others, that to retire his campaign debt, Mayor Gibson was inviting all of us to a victory breakfast. Knowing what that meant, most of the staffers pulled out their checkbooks. The only thing that surprised them was the amount—$250 or nearly $900 by current standards.

Imelda went around the room one by one and requested the check. “Is this mandatory?” one fellow asked timidly.

“Only if you’re interested in job security,” she smirked.

When she came to me, I dutifully pulled out my checkbook, smiled, and said, “Should I make the check payable in Swiss francs?” The room froze. Then Imelda laughed, and the whole room laughed with her. Back then, before they started seeing themselves as saviors of the planet, let alone democracy, Democrats actually had a sense of their own absurdity.