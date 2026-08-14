Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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WSR1689's avatar
WSR1689
2h

The lesson I see from evidence and examples: Never speak with a FBI agent without a lawyer and your own recording of the entire interview.

Invoke your 5th & 6th Amendment rights.

Examples;

Atlanta bombing

Security officer Richard Jewell

Monica Lewinsky

Martha Stewart

Randy Weaver

Monica Lewinsky

General Michael Flynn

302s are FBI agent's recollections!

They can be inaccurate, falsified, 'lost,'deliberately changed

Always Remember according to SCOTUS Law Enforcement officers, agents are allowed to lie to you!!!

But if you lie to them you will be charged and possibly convicted for obstruction of Justice.

Invoke your 5th & 6th Amendment Rights

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Nicholas Stix's avatar
Nicholas Stix
2h

Mr. Cashill, you turn journalism into an adventure, which is the way it ought to be!

Thank you.

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