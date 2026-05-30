Reid Hoffman, chief financier of the E. Jean Carroll lawfare psy-op.

E. Jean Carroll, the former advice columnist and media gadabout who accused Donald J. Trump of sexual assault, is in a bigger jam than the media would like you to believe. The New York Times, for instance, insists that the Justice Department is investigating Carroll’s two lawsuits against President Trump in order “to take retribution against President Trump’s political opponents.”

No, if the Times wants to report on retribution against a sexual accuser they need only check in with Larry Sinclair. In June 2008, at the National Press Club, Sinclair accused presidential candidate Barack Obama of a drug and sex romp in a Chicago hotel. Within hours, Delaware Attorney General Joseph Robinette "Beau" Biden III had Sinclair locked up. Apparently,” said Sinclair, “[Biden] had a grand jury indictment from two weeks after I went public on Obama accusing me of a theft that never took place.” That’s retribution.

Hill and Ford have a new club member

What Carroll faces is justice. Like Anita Hill and Christine Blasey Ford before her, Carroll resurrected a long ago incident, largely imagined, to derail the career of an enemy of the Left. Hill and Ford took their best shots at Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh respectively. Carroll took hers at President Donald Trump. In all three of these cases Democratic operatives orchestrated the public shaming.

Carroll first made the news when an excerpt from her book, What Do We Need Men For, was published in the June 2019 edition of New York magazine. According to Carroll, Trump encountered her in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman “in late 1995 or early 1996.”

As Carroll told the story, Trump asked her to try on lingerie he hoped to buy for a “girl.” When they reached the dressing room, the 49-year-old Trump shoved the 52-year old Carroll against a wall, pulled down her tights, and “forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me.” Despite “the violence she experienced,” Carroll did not file a police report. For his part, President Trump responded, “I’ve never met this woman in my life.”

Forgive the lurid details, but as you will see they are necessary to expose Carroll’s mendacity.

Later in 2019 Carroll met George Conway, the treacherous ex of Kellyanne Conway, at a chi-chi New York party. The Times described the fete as “Resistance Twitter come to life.” In an October 2022 deposition, Carroll related how Conway convinced her to sue Trump for defamation on the grounds that, by denying her claim, he essentially accused her of being a liar. Conway promptly set Carroll up with #MeToo attorney Roberta Kaplan.

What did Kellyanne see in this clown?

Counting on support from New York’s TDS-infected legal and media complex, Carroll sued the president for defamation in November 2019, a year before his expected re-election. With this suit stalled in the courts, Democrats in New York State got resourceful. They created and passed the “Adult Survivor’s Act” (ASA). This act gave Carroll and other “adult survivors of serial sexual assaulters” a special one-year window to file civil lawsuits regardless of when the crime occurred.

The sponsor of the act, the openly gay state senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, had something of a grudge against Trump. In December 2016, he sponsored the Tax Returns Uniformly Made Public (T.R.U.M.P.) Act. He was much more subtle in naming the Adult Survivors Act.

On November 24, 2022, within hours of the ASA becoming law, Carroll sued Trump for a second time. In this second suit, Carroll added the rape accusation to the defamation charge, claiming to have suffered “significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harms, loss of dignity, and invasion of her privacy.” Carroll expanded the possible time frame for this life-altering trauma to somewhere “between the fall of 1995 and the spring of 1996.”

No attendant in sight, dressing room doors strangely open, hmmmm.

In this suit, Carroll’s attorneys added some convenient new details. The lingerie department was “uncharacteristically empty, with no sales attendant in sight.” Then, too, “strangely for Bergdorf’s, the dressing room door was open and unlocked.” And most tellingly, Trump “forced his penis inside of her.” At the time, New York State defined rape as “vaginal penetration by a penis.” Carroll’s description of the assault in her book was too fuzzy to qualify as rape. So she and her helpers firmed up the details.

Carroll’s jury had seen enough movies to reject the rape charge. For Hollywood, the preferred sexual position in recent years is sex standing up. Don’t ask why. To make this work, the female partner accommodates the male by jumping up and wrapping her legs around his torso or sitting up on a counter. If Trump penetrated Carroll “by a penis,” with both standing, she either lied or helped.

Way too typical movie sex scene

The ruling in this second suit came first. For having suffered defamation and sexual abuse (but not rape), Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages in May 2023. Ruling on the first suit in January 2024, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan found Trump liable for defamation, and the jury awarded Carroll an inexplicable $83.3 million.

Trump never had a chance. The detailed calendars and staff records he kept for decades did him no good. Not knowing the day of the alleged assault, not even the month, he was denied the right to establish a legitimate alibi. More to the point of today’s news, the court denied his attorneys the right to cross-exam Carroll on her political motivations.

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As soon as Trump saw that first New York article in June 2019, he wanted to know who was orchestrating the attack. The Twitter Resistance was not about to tell him. Neither was Carroll. In October 2022, she sat for a deposition that may prove to be her undoing. Under oath, she claimed that her 2019 case was being funded on the expectation of contingency fees. “Is anyone else paying your legal fees, Ms. Carroll?” she was asked. Said Carroll, “No.”

Just before the trial, attorney Roberta Kaplan conceded to Trump’s attorneys that what Carroll said in her deposition was not true. Wrote Kaplan, “She now recalls that at some point her counsel secured additional funding from a nonprofit organization.” That nonprofit was American Future Republic, a pass-through operation for mega Democratic funder—and Epstein Island visitor—Reid Hoffman.

According to Influence Watch, “Tax returns revealed that Hoffman and this organization was the major financial backer of E. Jean Carroll.” As Forbes reported this week, “the DOJ is investigating whether the nonprofit may have directed Carroll to lie in her deposition about the funding.”

Trump’s attorneys did not learn of Hoffman’s involvement until right before the trial, a classic strategy to handcuff the defense. After the May 2023 judgment a CNN host questioned Carroll about this “lack of disclosure,” asking, ”Was there a reason this wasn’t disclosed and did you view this as political in any way?” Said a flustered Carroll, “No. I just completely…I just completely forgot that he even existed.”



”This was never about justice.,” writes British historian Svetlana Lokhova who knows something about deep state sabotage. In 2017, Lokhova was framed as a spy assigned by her Russian masters to seduce Gen. Michael Flynn. As Lokhova explained, Hoffman bankrolled much of the mischief. In 2016 he funneled millions of Silicon Valley dollars “to prop up [Hillary’s] narrative of Trump as a Russian stooge.” After the election, “He seamlessly pivoted from ‘campaign donor’ to post-election saboteur in the anti-Trump conspiracy.”

In the years Trump was out of power Hoffman invested millions to keep him out. In so doing, he joined a seemingly endless list of seditionists who bent the law or broke it outright it to subvert the will of the people. “Carroll had zero credibility as a ‘victim,’’ writes Lokhova. “This was a Democrat-orchestrated lawfare operation designed to bankrupt, smear, and politically destroy Trump.”

That Trump survived so many of these post-2020 lawfare schemes—Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, E. Jean Carroll, Jack Smith (twice)—as well as a few assassination attempts and the Russia collusion hoax reminds us why he is where he is. Let the house cleaning begin in earnest. Then let the tumbrils roll.



