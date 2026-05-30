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Jeanne Dukes's avatar
Jeanne Dukes
6h

The one thing I cannot get past....since when does Trump do his own shopping at ANY store? Hasn't he always had others do his shopping, of any kind, for him? It is not in his nature to be in the women's department shopping.....not to mention, pretty sure he would be mobbed by any crowd.

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MMA's avatar
MMA
6h

Any man of Trump's wealth would not go shopping in public like the moonbat described. He would have people take care of that for him. Even if Trump did venture out himself, the store management would have descended upon him and immediately whisked him away to a private room in the executive suite. They would have dispatched multiple personal shoppers to fetch things for Trump to view while he sat in a comfortable, private room.

Further, it is just not believable that anyone could get raped in the close confines of a fitting room--particularly if it was in the lingerie department of a department store of that caliber. Any high end retailer is full of salespeople, hovering anxiously to be of assistance.

Finally, it's impossible that someone as notoriously recognizable and famous as Trump would not have been spotted or remembered by numerous people working or shopping at the store, whether the year was 95, 96, 97 etc etc. You don't forget seeing Trump! They would have posted this on social media long ago, in hopes of cashing in, falling over themselves in their haste to get it posted first. They could have helped either the prosecution or the defense, both ways it would be very lucrative for them.

So. That being said. Where are any witnesses?

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