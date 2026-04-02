Addressing this year’s graduates at Harvard’s 375th Commencement will be alum Conan O’Brien, a relatively benign talk show host and comedian. O’Brien will not make the grads uncomfortable. That is the way Harvard prefers it. In the nearly 50 years since Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn shook up the campus, Harvard has played it light—Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Zuckerberg, Steven Spielberg, serial plagiarist Fareed Zakaria, and J.K. Rowling before she left the reservation—all chosen to confirm the students’ biases.

Harvard commencement speakers, past and present, yuck it up

In 1978, the Harvard worthies apparently did not read beyond the headlines. His heroic defiance of censorship had made Solzhenitsyn an international hero and the most sought after commencement speaker in America. Harvard being Harvard, Harvard got him first.

Solzhenitsyn had quite the history. In 1962, six years after his release from a Soviet gulag, Solzhenitsyn wrote the novella One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich. Thanks to a very brief thaw in the long Soviet literary winter, the book found a publisher, and Solzhenitsyn found an international audience.

In 1970, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature. In 1973, the thaw long since over, he smuggled a copy of his epic masterwork, The Gulag Archipelago, to publishers in the west. Soon after, Soviet authorities decided they had enough and booted Solzhenitsyn from his beloved homeland.

To be sure, no speaker ever brought more gravitas to the Harvard podium. Introduced as a defender of “human rights and freedoms,” Solzhenitsyn received enthusiastic applause before his speech. The students were for human rights and freedoms, too, weren’t they? Solzhenitsyn didn’t think so.

Solzhenitsyn aimed his guns right at them, “the ruling and intellectual elites.” If the graduates began the day thinking they were the solution to America’s problems, Solzhenitsyn quickly disabused them of that notion. As he saw it, they were the problem.

He chastised them for their lack of courage and self-restraint, their materialism and their self-indulgence. “Destructive and irresponsible freedom has been granted boundless space,” he lectured. “Society has turned out to have scarce defense against the abyss of human decadence.”

Knowing that many in audience, faculty and students alike, played at socialism, Solzhenitsyn coldly stripped them of their illusions. “Socialism of any type and shade leads to a total destruction of the human spirit and to a leveling of mankind into death,” he told them.

Harvard wants to forget “A World Split Apart,” but the world remembers

He spoke of socialism as the inevitable path men take when they see themselves as “the master of the world,” free of personal evil and confident that “all the defects of life are caused by misguided social systems, which must therefore be corrected.” Edmund Burke could not have said it better.

All of this was disturbing enough, but Solzhenitsyn unnerved his audience when he described how America’s ruling classes had gone wrong. Thinking themselves “the center of all,” they had forgotten what the nation’s founding fathers well understood, namely that “man is God’s creature.”

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For those graduates who had not heard the word “God” in the last four years save as the first half of a swear word, this news had to be as unsettling as it was unwelcome. This esteemed Nobel Prize winner was holding their fabulous selves accountable for the “calamity of an autonomous, irreligious humanistic consciousness.”

Solzhenitsyn gave the lads no quarter. “The forces of Evil have begun their decisive offensive,” he railed. “You can feel their pressure, yet your screens and publications are full of prescribed smiles and raised glasses. What is the joy about?” This was not some snake-handling, tongue-speaking, big tent evangelist raising holy hell. This was Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, and who knew more about evil than he?

As Solzhenitsyn saw the world, a liberal humanism that had lost its Christian footing could not withstand the forces of evil that it would unleash. “Liberalism was inevitably pushed aside by radicalism,” he observed, “radicalism had to surrender to socialism, and socialism could not stand up to communism.”

Despite the evidence, no one in the loftier circles of the Left heeded Solzhenitsyn’s warning, certainly not First Lady Rosalynn Carter. She was among those to chastise this recent arrival for his sheer effrontery. “I’m not a Pollyanna about the mood of the country,” she huffed, “but I can tell you flatly—the people of this country are not weak, not cowardly, and not spiritually exhausted.”

No, not everyone, but certainly the ones who put her husband in office. In 1978, Jimmy Carter was busily proving Solzhenitsyn right—neither liberalism nor socialism could stand up to communism. Smelling weakness, the Soviets invaded Afghanistan a year after Solzhenitsyn’s address. A month earlier, their Islamic proxies humiliated America in Iran.

For the Democrats, things would only get worse. If, in 1978 “the forces of evil” had just begun their decisive offensive, by 2020 those forces had consumed their host. There was no one left in the party to resist save perhaps for that one US Senator set free by a stroke.

Solzhenitsyn understood the enemy. He had experienced it up close, He knew just how diabolical it was and is. Those on the influential right who squander their energy on any other target might reflect on that classic line from a Pogo comic strip, "We have met the enemy and he is us."