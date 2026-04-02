Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
Apr 2

Excellent work once again Jack

The more things change…

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Sue Ann McKean's avatar
Sue Ann McKean
Apr 2

Beautiful Jack. What a much needed reminder for these times.

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