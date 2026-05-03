New Hungarian president Peter Magyar pulled a fast one

Admittedly, the universe for this survey is just my own Substack, but I suspect what is popular here would be popular in most of the conservative ecosphere. I started posting in a regular way after the 2024 election, good timing for a renewed look at an America in the process of revival. Curiously, none of the 12 articles is about Donald Trump, Trump being an open book. Obama is another story.

12—How Hungary Snookered Soros, Obama, and the Whole Dang EU.

April 17, 2026, 9.64 thousand views

I almost did not post this article about the recent Hungarian election, thinking no one would care about Hungary, but it garnered a higher percentage of “likes” than any article I have posted on Substack. People like good news.

11—The Trayvon-ing of Renee Good

January 10, 2026, 10.4 thousand views

Renee Good was the unfortunate young woman in Minneapolis who fought the law, and the law won. As she learned the hard way, running over a federal agent comes with consequences. Upon Good’s death, the media labored to “Trayvon” her, erasing her flaws and inventing virtues. As with Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, George Floyd and other sanitized heroes, had Good not died she would have gone to prison.

10—Celebrating the Best Year for American Conservatives Ever

December 24, 2025, 11.06 thousand views

We on the right are suspicious of success, but when the Left’s long march through the institutions is not merely halted, but reversed, it is time to take notice. DEI, climate change, transgenderism, illegal immigration—all checked in ways unthinkable just a few years earlier.

But is Urkel the real pipe bomber?

9—Pipe Bomb Update: “Lead Suspect Is At The Highest Levels of Government”

November 7, 2025, 11.67 thousand view

This story refuses to go away. Although a suspect has been charged in the J-6 pipe bomb plot, Steve Baker of the Blaze refuses to abandon his theory that the would-be bomber was a female Capitol Police officer. For me, the real question has not even been asked, namely who told Kamala Harris to lie about her presence at the DNC on the morning of January 6.

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8—Whitlock: “Unfathered Black Kids Are Running Wild All Over America”

March 23, 2026, 13.67 thousand views

Podcaster Jason Whitlock is the rare journalist willing to call attention to the plague of violence and chaos that almost inevitably follows crowds of young black people when they descend on a given place or event. Rarer still is his willingness to trace the plague to its source, fatherlessness in black communities nationwide.

7—The Law Firm Behind the Steele Dossier Also “Found” Obama’s Birth Certificate

December 10, 2024, 14.9 thousand views

We are expected to believe that the birth certificate Barack Obama showily presented in April 2011 after three years of fierce resistance is legit. But we are expected to ignore the fact that the law firm that recovered it, Perkins Coie, is the same law firm that commissioned the Steele dossier.

6—For Obama, the Hitch Was Not WHERE He Was Born, But WHEN

December 24, 2024, 18.37 thousand views

I argue that the reason Obama resisted sharing his birth certificate was not his place of birth but his date of birth. If Obama were conceived in Seattle before his mother was whisked off to Hawaii, the “improbable love” multicultural mythology on which he based his political career would have been shot. “Barry Jackson” would sell no better than Jesse Jackson.

His allies have forgotten that Owen McIntire even exists

5—What Happens When You’ve Wrecked Your Life For Last Month’s Cause?

February 23, 2025, 20.02 thousand views

A hapless teenage transgender wannabe blew up a couple of Teslas not knowing that his friends on the Left would quickly tire of their fruitless anti-DOGE campaign. Now Owen is facing 10 years in the slammer, and his friends are protesting the new cause du jour.

Democrats needed a martyr to offset Ashli Babbitt, so they created one

4—The Most Ghoulish Hoax in American Political History

November 18, 2024, 19.31 thousand views

Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes on January 7, 2021. “Two law enforcement officials” promptly told the New York Times that pro-Trump protestors had killed Sicknick by hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher. Authorities sat on the autopsy report for more than 100 days until forced out by a Judicial Watch law suit. This hoax chilled any serious discussion about the event and doomed the protestors.

3—The End of Obama

November 15, 2024, 20.03 thousand views

In the last week of the campaign, a weary Barack Obama was dispatched to scold black men for their failure to support Kamala Harris. As a selling point, he shamelessly repeated the long since debunked “very fine people on both sides” lie, thus ending his viable political career not with a bang, but a whimper.

2—Why Do Lesbians Have Such Crazy High Divorce Rates?

January 23, 2026, 26.6 thousand views

For whatever reason, this accurate but semi-amusing account of lesbian mischief found an eager audience. Readers, I suspect, were tired of treating the “Ls” as sacred cows, cows maybe, but not sacred ones.

This is the only time ever that the CIA investigated a plane crash

1—What We Now KNOW About TWA Flight 800

July 8, 2015, 77.91 thousand views

This straightforward account of the law suits launched to uncover the truth of TWA 800’s demise hit a nerve. July 17 marks the 30th anniversary of what is arguably the most comprehensive and successful cover-up in American peace time history. Many of the conspirators—the Clintons, Leon Panetta, George Stehanopolous—are still politically viable. Time for some accounting before this tragedy passes into history.