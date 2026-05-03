Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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CHop's avatar
CHop
9h

Your investigation into TWA 800 definitely is the top eye opener for me. However, I loved your articles in the Ahmaud Aubrey case and the railroading of Travis and Gregory McMichael. I knew something wasn't right when MSM ate it up, but I didn't know why. Your analysis is one that need to be at the forefront so the public can see how quickly and easily the government can destroy the life of its citizens.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
9h

Your articles are always thought provoking, entertaining and informative, Jack!

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