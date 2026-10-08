Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
Oct 8

Nice job Jack!

Wonder how many of these events are tied back to the CIA, USAID or NED funding?

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Still Mister Two's avatar
Still Mister Two
Oct 8

F'n morons the lot of them. Thanks for calmly sharing facts.

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