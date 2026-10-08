In response to my October 7 Substack article, I’m Glad I’m Not A Jew, a few commenters took me to task for my use of the phrase “Israel’s imagined genocide in Gaza.” Said one commenter, “I'm Jewish and I believe that the evidence is clear that Israel is engaged in genocide in Gaza.”

No, the evidence is not clear at all. Let us begin with the definition of the word. Merriam-Webster defines genocide as "the deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political, or cultural group.” Similarly, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum defines “genocide” as “the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.” Keep those terms in mind.

During World War II, roughly 66 percent of European Jews were killed by Germany and its proxies, most of them intentionally. During the Armenian genocide beginning in 1914, somewhere between 70 and 90 percent of that population in the Ottoman empire was systematically murdered. More recently, Hutus killed as much as 70 percent of the Tutsi population during the Rwandan Civil War of 1994. Those were genocides.

In recent years, leftists been using the word more and more promiscuously. Given their control of the international media, they get to decide what is genocide and what is not. So, for instance, the thousands of Christians killed by Muslims in Nigeria, Somalia, Yemen, and Syria barely merit a peep, let alone a designation of genocide. Same is true for the upwards of 40,000 Iranians killed by the mullahs in 2026 alone. Their deaths serve no useful purpose for the leftist-Muslim alliance.

In 1999, to prevent Yugoslavia from fracturing, Serbian authorities attempted to suppress an insurrection by Albanian Muslims in the Kosovo province. Not having asked congressional approval before for sending our planes to bomb Christian Serbia, Democrat President Bill Clinton and his people began a drumbeat about mass graves, ethnic cleansing and even genocide.

The State Department’s David Scheffer was the first to claim a six-figure death count, specifically “upwards of about 100,000 [Islamic] men that we cannot account for” in Kosovo. A month later, the State Department upped the total to 500,000 Kosovo Albanians missing and feared dead. On CBS Face the Nation Secretary of Defense William Cohen repeated the 100,000 figure and claimed that the war “was a fight for justice over genocide.”

In the war’s wake, however, international teams could find no signs of genocide. The ethnic Albanian dead numbered in the hundreds, not in the hundreds of thousands. Spanish forensic surgeon Emilio Perez Pujol would tell the British Sunday Times that the talk of genocide was “a semantic pirouette by the war propaganda machines, because we did not find one—not one—mass grave.”

President Obama repeated the scam in 2011. To justify our bombing of Libya, he asked America to believe he was intending to prevent “a Rwanda-sized stain on the conscience of the world.”

Unfortunately for Obama, Democrat Alan Kuperman, the author of The Limits of Humanitarian Intervention, did the calculations the media refused to do. Writing in the Boston Globe just two weeks after the President’s address on Libya, Kuperman made the simple point, “The best evidence that Khadafy did not plan genocide in Benghazi is that he did not perpetrate it in the other cities he had recaptured.”

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What did happen in Libya, Kuperman explained, is that the radical Islamist rebels, fearing imminent defeat, followed the Kosovo playbook and faked a humanitarian crisis. On March 14, Soliman Bouchuiguir, president of the Libyan League for Human Rights in Geneva, told Reuters that if Khadafy attacked Benghazi, there would be “a real bloodbath, a massacre like we saw in Rwanda.’’ Four days later, the U.S. military started bombing.

Democrats, like Kuperman, were once capable of objective reporting. No more. By 2026, accusing Israel of genocide had become as reflexive an act for Democrats and their media allies as accusing frat boys of gang rape. No evidence needed. The audience doesn’t need any.

True to form, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used the occasion of an October 7 memorial to accuse Israel of “devastating, ongoing genocide.” Every single response I saw in the New York Times article reporting his comment supported him.

Reportedly, it was Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels who said, "Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth." That comment made sense in a time and place where the state controlled all information, but it works today only in blue cities and on college campuses. Numbers are too easily checked, lies too easily refuted.

The Gaza Health Ministry, whose reports are as reliable as the late Baghdad Bob’s, claims 75,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza War. If that number is accurate, it represents not 60 percent of Gaza’s 2.2 million people, nor even 30 percent, but 3 percent. If Israelis are keen on genocide, they are not doing a very good job of it.

None of the civilian deaths has been “deliberate” or “systematic.” Hamas deserves much of the responsibility, perhaps most, for enabling the destruction. Its shock troops used everyday citizens as human shields, then did their best to thwart the IDF’s advance warning and evacuation operations. Hamas made shahids out of their people whether they wanted to be martyred or not.

To talk “genocide” numbers without acknowledging Hamas’s role is pure propaganda. So, too, is the use of the word “ongoing.” In the year since the U.S. backed ceasefire has been in place, nearly 2 million tons of humanitarian supplies have passed through Israel to Gaza. You don’t feed people you are trying to exterminate.

Yes, life sucks if you’re a Gazan, but it’s hard to feel sorry for a population that cheered to a man the broken Israeli trophy hostages paraded through their jubilant streets.