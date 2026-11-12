Upon reading the following headline from NBC News, “Ole Miss students ‘devastated’ by racist monkey gestures and noises captured on door camera,” I understood why I could expect no serious reporting from the media on international oil markets. With limited resources, their priority has to be to keep the Left’s outrage machinery grinding, no matter how absurd the outrage.

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But gas prices have been falling. Big Media audiences know this thanks to the one honest medium they see—the prices posted on electronic signboards outside every gas station. On November 10, the U.S. average price for regular gasoline fell below $4 a gallon for the first time since July. Prices had been falling since late September, but a decline in oil prices was not the kind of October surprise the media were hoping for.

Of course they would deny it, but newsroom denizens worldwide were banking on Iran to make one last futile gesture to disrupt oil flow. They have no idea why that did not happen. In their coverage of Iran, they have relied on Democratic talking points since at least the Obama presidency. And on this subject, the Democrats knew no more than they did.

pallets of cash to buy off the mullahs

In the spring of 2016, Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes, the wordsmith responsible for putting lipstick on Iran’s high-priced nuclear protection racket, felt cocky enough to welcome journalist David Samuels to the White House. From the Left’s perspective, Samuels’s fatal flaw, in the words of a Village Voice critic, was a “creepy lack of bias.”

Trusting Samuels’s liberal credentials, Rhodes shared the secrets of what Rhodes’s team called the “war room.” It was here that Rhodes ran the “messaging campaign” that led to the successful sale of the Iran deal.

“The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old,” Rhodes told Samuels, “and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.” Rhodes knew little more than the kids did. A would-be novelist with an MFA in creative writing, Rhodes had no foreign policy experience before signing on with the Obama campaign as a speechwriter. Of course, it didn’t hurt that his brother David was head of CBS News.

Rhodes and Obama cozily “mind meld”

A Rhodes assistant named Ned Price filled in the details. Among the reporters, Price explained, he and Rhodes had their favorites, their “compadres.” When Price shied from naming names, the observant Samuels shared his list of likely suspects. The list, wrote Samuels, included several “prominent Washington reporters and columnists who often tweet in sync with White House messaging.”

“I’ll give them some color,” said Price of the named journalists, “and the next thing I know, lots of these guys are in the dot-com publishing space, and have huge Twitter followings, and they’ll be putting this message out on their own.” Rhodes handed Samuels even more rope. “We created an echo chamber,” he said of these amateur arms-control experts. “They were saying things that validated what we had given them to say.”

Reporters still know nothing. They still validate what Democrats have told them to say, not just about Iran, but about Ukraine as well. Having championed the Zelensky government in Ukraine, the media prefer not to report that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries have played a major role, perhaps the major role, in pushing up diesel prices, which in turn have pushed up food prices.

No matter. With the media’s critical support, the Democrats based their 2026 campaign strategy around the theme of “affordability.” Zohran Mamdani introduced this deep fake long before the Iran war in his successful 2025 New York City mayoral campaign. The theme made no sense, but it played well in focus groups. By refusing to see any value in the Iran war and conflating gas and diesel prices, the media did the Democrats’ bidding much as they had in 2015.

If any party had the right to run on affordability, it was the GOP. Of the states with the 20 lowest fuel prices today, 18 supported Trump in 2024. One has to wonder whether drivers in California paying $5.63 for a gallon of gas even know that drivers in North Carolina are paying $3.18 for the same product. “Several factors contribute to this high price,” observes the U.S. Energy Information Administration about California, “including state taxes and fees, environmental requirements, special fuel requirements, and isolated petroleum markets.” State policy shapes at least three of those variables.

Californians were told this was Trump’s fault

Falling demand accounts for some of the decline, as it does every fall, but the state of affairs in the Middle East is the more urgent determinant. Here the news is good, which is why the media have not shared it. According to OILPRICE.com, “Crude oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and the whole Middle Eastern region have recovered to close to pre-war levels, vessel-tracking services have been signaling for over a month now.”

Iran contributes very little to that supply, none of it directly. For the 45 years before the war, Iran exported an average of more than 2 million barrels a day. It was this oil revenue that allowed Iran to finance its terror campaigns throughout the region. With the daily count now as low as 200,000 barrels, a mullah has to think twice before putting in an order for some new Fateh-110s or Zolfaghars.

Okay, sorry for the distraction. Back to the real news. The black female students whose doorbell camera captured two white coeds making monkey gestures appeared Wednesday on CBS Mornings. There, they shared their tale of woe and proved, if proof were needed, the media’s role in turning America into a full-blown idiocracy. James Meredith has earned every right to roll in his grave.



