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Paul Murphy's avatar
Paul Murphy
3h

umm.. it's more complicated.

First, ever since Iran tried to close the strait people who control oil flows have been holding (and/or releasing) tankers to manipulate the world oil price and trying to blame Trump when it goes up. Bessent et al have caught some of them short (or long in some cases) and some are now dumping product to meet cash needs.

Second: most refineries in north america over produced summer grade gasoline in part because they cut back on diesel (which is cheaper and easier to make than gas) for mainly political and regulatory reasons.

Third, yes, Russian refineries (like some in the middle east) have been hurt - but Russia has literal lakes of soviet era diesel in storage and is hampered more by political considerations than supply in serving European fuel needs.

Fourth, the real villain here is American and legislative pressure to shutdown and not replace capacity. California has, over the last 25 years or so, shutdown nearly all of its capacity - while increasing consumption. (Same with water !??- what are they nuts? yes.)

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Justin Brown's avatar
Justin Brown
4hEdited

All say it was high bc of the iran war. Those folks are high on crack. The war is still going on. Southeast nh where i gas up less than a month ago 93 octane was 5.10 to 5.15 a gallon. Gassed up the other day 93 was 4.85. Buncha jokers both parties. Sick of big brother. As far as the girls, black girls can be rude and fight white girls no issues. If white girls joke around kicked out of school. The hypocrisy is blinding.

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