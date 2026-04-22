Joe Biden knowingly launched his 2020 presidential campaign on a hoax—”the very fine people” hoax—likely knowing that his hoax was based on a deeper hoax, one that the United States Department of Justice exposed on Wednesday.

The DOJ confirmed in a grand jury indictment what many people had suspected about the fund raising mill known as the Southern Poverty Law Center: “The SPLC also had a field source who was a member of the online leadership chat group that planned the 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ event in Charlottesville, Virginia. That field source made racist postings under the supervision of the SPLC and helped coordinate transportation to the event for several attendees.”

And who paid for these guys?

The indictment continues: “In order to covertly pay its field sources, the SPLC opened bank accounts connected to a series of fictitious entities. The covert nature of the accounts allowed the SPLC to disguise the true nature, source, ownership, and control of the fraudulently obtained donated money the SPLC paid the field sources. In order to keep the scheme going, the SPLC made a series of false statements related to the operation of the accounts.”

According to the DOJ, the SPLC funneled more than $3 million to its “field sources” between 2014 and 2023. The Charlottesville field source, F-37, was secretly paid more than $270,000, enough to buy some 30,000 tiki torches. Other sources served in even more nefarious enterprises. One, F-9, a fundraiser for the National Alliance, broke into the group’s headquarters, stole a box of documents, published an article about the contents, and had the SPLC pay another member $6,000 to take the blame.

A wholly owned SPLC subsidiary?

Another source served as the Imperial Wizard of a revitalized United Klans of America. Still another chaired the National Alliance. A third led the National Socialist Party of America. But no source did more to feed the paranoia that fueled the SPLC’s fund raising machinery than did Charlotteville’s F-37.

SPLC brass had to be popping corks at day’s end, August 12, 2017. The two days of chaos they helped spawn culminated with the murder by auto of a leftist female. And the Charlottesville gift just kept on giving. In the days following the event the media and the Democrats happily twisted every word President Trump said, leaving the impression he called the neo-Nazis and white nationalists involved in that day’s dustup “very fine people.”

For the next two years, Democrats repeated this lie, no one more often or more passionately than Joe Biden. To sell the lie, Biden routinely ignored Trump’s earlier comment, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists. They should be condemned totally.” With the media refusing to fact check, Biden launched his presidential campaign on the tailwinds from this lie. In April 2019, after showing a stunningly dishonest video about Charlottesville, Biden excoriated Trump for his imagined racist sympathies.

The fulminator-in-chief

“It was there on August of 2017 we saw Klansmen and white supremacists and neo-Nazis come out in the open, their crazed faces illuminated by torches, veins bulging, and bearing the fangs of racism,” Biden fulminated. “And that’s when we heard the words from the president of the United States that stunned the world and shocked the conscience of this nation. He said there were ‘some very fine people on both sides.’ Very fine people on both sides!”

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No major candidate, not even George Wallace, has ever begun a presidential campaign with a more divisive and slanderous opening gambit than did Biden. Claiming that Trump’s racism motivated him to run Biden insisted, “We are in the battle for the soul of this nation.”

On the third anniversary of Charlottesville in August 2020, Biden repeated the claim that the moment he heard Trump say there were “very fine people on both sides” was “the moment I knew I would have to run.” This, of course, was another lie. During several interviews about his presidential ambitions before he announced in April 2019, Biden never mentioned Charlottesville.

Milwaukee 2024, where the “very fine people lie” went to die

Once Biden was safely in the White House, the media began to back away from the “very fine people” hoax, but the Democrats believed it still had punch enough to sway black voters. So in the final weekend of the 2024 campaign, Barack Obama was dispatched to Milwaukee to squeeze out the lie’s last juice.

There, Obama recycled a series of fabrications that had been slam-debunked, even by fact checkers on his own side. Among his many sins against common decency, said Obama, Trump had suggested that “any Mexican crossing the border is a criminal and a rapist.” Trump had also “instituted a so-called Muslim ban.” If that were not enough, Trump had “said that there were ‘very fine people on both sides’ of a white supremist (sic) rally.”

From the jump, the SPLC had, as its mission, the creation of racial anxiety to scare people into giving it money. For the last generation or so, the Democratic Party has had the exact same mission.