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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
4d

PBS and NPR have always held the SPLC in high regard; reporting their news releases as established facts.

It will be interesting to see how they spin this one.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
4d

I have been passionate about social and racial justice my whole life. For that reason, I used to admire Morris Dees and the work the SPLC did. In the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s they did genuinely admirable work to fight hate in this country. But around the 2010s my opinion on Mr. Dees and the organization changed as I saw how they had morphed from an organization genuinely committed to combating hate in this country into yet another arm of the race grievance industry. When this story came out I was not the least bit surprised. Somewhere along the way, idealism had given way to greed. The SPLC had a problem, racism was fading and not what it had been back in the 20th Century when they got started. They needed a way to keep their jobs and continue to line their pockets. So they funneled money to actual hate groups to drum up fear so donors consumed by white guilt will cough up their cash to them. They’ve smeared so many respectable people and groups. They lied about Charles Murray, Ayaan Hirshi Ali, Maajid Nawaz, and historian David Irving among others.

They also put groups like the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the United Daughters of the Confederacy which are no longer racial segregated or dedicated to spreading the Lost Cause, which are all about history and heritage and forbid members of actual hate groups to join by the way, in with reprehensible groups like the KKK, the National Socialist Party of America and the Nation of Islam. They made a killing off fear mongering about a greatly exaggerated racism in this country. The Democratic Party however, does the same thing pretty much. President Biden lied and lied again about Trump but his worse lie was that Trump called Nazis and white supremacists “very fine people.”

Of course, he failed to mention that Trump before he said that explicitly condemned white supremacy and he said that in the context of the debate on Confederate statues. Barack Obama dutifully repeated that lie as well. He also told several other bald faced lies about Trump. Trump did NOT say Mexicans coming across the border were drug dealers and rapists. He said SOME of those coming across the border illegally were drug dealers and rapists. Also, Trump did not do a Muslim ban. He did a suspension of travel from certain Muslim-majority countries where terrorism was prevalent. You’ll note the two countries not included in the ban Indonesia and Egypt, are the two countries with the largest Muslim populations in the world.

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