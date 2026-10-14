Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Sluf's avatar
Sluf
Oct 14

Kinda like my plan to stop drinking alcohol: every time I see a couple in a commercial where they are both white, I take a shot. Been stone-cold sober for about 3 1/2 years now.

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JACQUELINE "JAKKI" TAYLOR's avatar
JACQUELINE "JAKKI" TAYLOR
Oct 14

Good points, all. Commercials are terrible these days everyone is either mixed race or same sex as if that actually sells more product.

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