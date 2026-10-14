In the wake of World War II, Allied authorities swept through Germany, rooting out Nazi Party members and their kumpels from every position of influence in that benighted nation. In the wake of last year’s flagrantly racist and sexist “Check First” campaign, Allstate Insurance may have carried out a comparable de-wokification of its marketing department. If so, they did it mighty quietly.

Share

I headlined a February 2026 article about Allstate with the photo on top. The commercial in which that fellow was featured aired with disturbing frequency. It played out as follows:

“I checked All State first and saved hundreds on my car insurance,” said the fellow. “Unfortunately,” he continued, “I didn’t check if doing the Georgia bark at my boss would be appropriate.” The scene then shifted to a conference table manned by sober young staffers of various races and sexes. At the head of the table sat the prim, grim girl-boss. The fellow pointed to her University of Georgia coffee mug and said, “Go, dawgs!”

“Yea,” said Corporate Karen dismissively. The fellow, missing the cue, proceeded to do a full-blown Georgia bark followed by an eager “Sic’em.” Karen looked at him as though he were the dawg’s poop on the bottom of her shoe. “Checking Allstate first was smart but barking at my boss was dumb,” concluded the crestfallen young man, now known to his co-workers as “Bark Boy.”

Allstate’s ad agency, Wieden+Kennedy (WK Portland), had six such ads to cast. The other five in this series followed the same pattern: a young person checked Allstate and saved hundreds before making some cringe-worthy faux pas.

A Michigan fan got caught on a stadium cam swiping a chunk of cotton candy from a little boy. Another doofus let the Texas Longhorn mascot loose while taking a selfie. Another showed up at a date’s house in Duke regalia unaware that the date’s family was hard-core UNC.

Another got painted in KU blue but could not get the paint off in time for graduation. Another ran out on the court to celebrate a winning basketball game only to realize the game wasn’t over. To add to his humiliation, it was a women’s game. Six ads, six pathetic young white men.

Giving Allstate the benefit of the doubt—colleges are now more than half female—the odds that all the buffoon actors would be male are one in sixty-four. Presuming the nation is 60 percent white, the odds that all the buffoons would be white are roughly one in twenty. The odds, thus, that all six buffoons would be white males clock in at 1/1280. So outrageous are the odds that a clever lawyer should start rounding up actresses and actors of color for a class action lawsuit.

Given that Allstate did not fire Wieden+Kennedy, the Portland-based ad agency that created last year’s series, the woke infection would seem to have been internal. That said, AI insists “there is no evidence or reporting to indicate any corporate backlash or terminations within Allstate’s marketing leadership.”

A review of this year’s series, however, suggests Allstate hired a good damage-control firm. The de-wokification is radical. In one ad, a young white Brigham Young female steps out onto her balcony only to miss a couple of touchdowns. In another, a male of Middle Eastern hue inadvertently yells “go,” precipitating a false start at a swim meet. In a third, a Penn State female of indeterminate color poses for selfies at a football game, forgetting she called in sick at work. I have yet to see a stupid white guy ad this season.

It would have been nice if Allstate had owned up to its collective smear of young white men, but kudos to its execs for correcting course. It could not have been easy. Harder still was purging the woke virus without anyone squawking or even noticing. The Bud Light people have got to be envious.