Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
9h

Obama was lying and just being stupid. Don't think he is capable of anything else.

Reply
Share
Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
10h

Nice work Jack

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Cashill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture