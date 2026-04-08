Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
Apr 8

Outstanding piece of non fiction literature Jack!

So sick of The Left, their donors and sycophants!

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Jeanne Dukes's avatar
Jeanne Dukes
Apr 8

Like it was yesterday, Momma: "You are not going to sit here and listen to a bunch of lies. Go outside and play."

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