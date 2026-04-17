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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Apr 17

The Waco compound was entirely fenced in, and David Koresh drove to town almost every day in his truck. They could have waited and arrested him outside of it. No one needed to die there. The FBI has always been ineffective or corrupt.

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Rollin L's avatar
Rollin L
Apr 17

It's worth noting that Vernon Howell, aka David Koresh, was 33 years old when he died. Mr. Cashill, as you know, the FBI sent in a video camera and asked the residents inside the Mt. Carmel Center church and residence to tell their stories, and that tape was brought out. I have a copy of it and it is heartbreaking. It was determined that, if released, the video would humanize the people, as well as exposing the fact that many were minorities and even immigrants. That would undermine the goals of the FBI/ATF to manufacture a forced surrender and prove that they were in control. Today, most people believe that the residents could have just come out any time they wanted. The reality is that each person or group that did come out required permission of the FBI and was carefully negotiated in an exchange, no matter that the individuals wanted to leave. The obstacles were far more on the government side than on Koresh or the residents themselves. I attended many of the memorials on April 19th starting in 2000. The members of that community that I got to know- some that came out of the fire and some who had come out during the negotiations- were among the most kind and normal people I ever met. One can argue their interpretation of Scripture, but the dehumanizing by the FBI, ATF and the media was among the most heartless dynamics I have ever seen.

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