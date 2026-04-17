On April 19, 1993, US forces under the guidance of Attorney General Janet Reno launched a tank assault against the Mount Carmel religious community in Waco, Texas. Just about all sentient Americans old enough to form memories, remember that day.

What few remember, if they ever knew, is that General Reno’s attack represented the single greatest organized--if largely unwitting--slaughter of black people on American soil since the Battle of Fort Pillow in 1864. Of the 74 Branch Davidians killed that day, six were Asian, six were Hispanic, and 27 were black, ages 6 to 61. This information was not widely shared. I found a list of the dead and counted.

Attorney General Janet Reno’s approval rating went up after the assault

In my lifetime, the Democrat-media complex has never done a better job of making such a politically explosive fact disappear. If journalism is the first draft of history, the history establishment, as shall be seen, seems content to follow suit.

The depth of this concealment struck me while reading an otherwise fair-minded 2013 masters thesis from the University of Texas subtitled, “Public Perception of the Brach Davidian Conflict.” As aspiring historian Janet Rogers observed, “The majority of Americans polled and writing editorials rallied behind the federal government and did not wish to associate themselves with the opinions of the Branch Davidians.”

The reason for this perception is not hard to understand. Rogers quoted religious scholar Catherine Wessinger as saying, “All we saw in the media were depictions of a deranged looking David Koresh…by this I mean that, because the news did not depict the Davidians as human beings, the media coverage produced a cultural consensus that their deaths did not warrant public outcry.”

The FBI had video footage from inside Mount Carmel, but let David Koresh be the public face

This was incontestably true. Many more liberal tears were shed over the death of chronic felon George Floyd than over the deaths of 27 of his fellow African Americans at Waco.

Astonishingly, one major question Rogers did not tackle was how the perception of the Davidians would have changed if the public knew most of the dead were minorities. From reading her thesis, I am not sure Rogers knew the racial composition of the dead. That said, she does cite “one columnist” who “attributed Clinton’s re-election to the idea that the ‘racial make-up of the Mount Carmel community’ had not been disclosed.” This assertion would seem too salient to dismiss, but dismiss it Rogers did and moved on without comment.

She shouldn’t have. Just three years after Waco, the media dedicated more than 2,000 articles to a rash of black church burnings, an “epidemic of terror”—in the words of the Clinton DOJ.

USA Today ran three huge layouts on consecutive days on the phenomenon. Time magazine captured the spirit of the coverage, describing the burnings as a “national epidemic of violence against black churches.”

This was Jussie Smollett-style nonsense alchemized into a national crisis. Writing in the July 8, 1996, issue of the Wall Street Journal, Michael Fumento cut right to the heart of this election-year mania. “OK, Mr. President, I’ll say it. I’ll say it because this supposed ‘epidemic of hatred’ is a myth, probably a deliberate hoax. There is no good evidence of any increase in black church burnings.”

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Fumento had the receipts. The only surge in church burning had come after the media hype as a result of copycat crimes, targeted at no particular race, and perpetrated not by Christian right-wingers but by self-described “satanists” more than any other identifiable group. Sheepishly, in time, the major media would come to accept Fumento’s verdict.

The church burning hysteria of 1996, however bogus, showed how the media could generate outrage at the destruction of faith communities. Calling the Davidians a “cult” and their community a “compound” lessened that outrage. Depicting the faithful as “white, Bible toting, gun-loving Christians” eroded the outrage altogether. Rogers attributed this last quote to the “one columnist” she cited and named only in her footnotes.

That columnist, by the way, just happened to be me. So it goes.