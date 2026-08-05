When popular ESPN podcaster Pat McAfee asked veteran Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Aaron Rodgers an innocent question about his state of mind “coming into your last season,” Rodgers deadpanned, “I’m going to plead the fifth.” Lest anyone miss the joke, Rodgers added, “like that absolute coward Tony Fauci.”

Although McAfee is outspoken by ESPN standards, he was not ready for the fury Rodgers unleashed. “What are you scared of Tony?” Rodgers asked. “I thought you were the science.” He lashed out as well at the “gutless” ESPN for not broadcasting a minute of the recent Senate hearing despite bashing the dissident quarterback for hours on end.

Challenging Fauci on ESPN, a citadel of political orthodoxy, had the effect of walking into a DSA confab and yelling, “Bibi rules.” I exaggerate here but not by much. For years network commentators hounded COVID dissidents none more prominent than Rodgers.

For its part, an unthinking NFL coldly trashed the Constitution. The league never quite mandated its players get vaccinated, but, urged on by ESPN, made life hell for the very few players who refused the jab. For these unsung civil rights heroes it was pure Jim CROVID—daily testing, indoor masking, travel limitations, exclusion from common areas like cafeterias and saunas.

An “absolute coward” and an “absolute criminal”

A four-time MVP, Rodgers had the clout to be elusive. When asked about his vaccination status at a 2021 per-season press conference, Rodgers said he had been “immunized.” As he later told Joe Rogan, he had received “an immunization process through a holistic doctor.” He was prepared to elaborate on the process if asked, but reporters allowed the all-star his wiggle room.

That grace period ended abruptly in November 2021 when Rodgers tested positive for COVID. As a non-vaccinated player, he was sidelined for a minimum of 10 days. Not just on ESPN, but on every sports network, commentators piled on, none more viciously than former NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar proudly submits

Rogers “directly and deliberately lied to fans and the public,” scolded the sanctimonious Muslim. Rodgers went maskless at press conferences, Kareem sneered, violated NFL rules, put everyone’s health at risk, and “compounded his lie by adding another lie.” That “other lie” was Rodgers’s claim that a league doctor told him “it would be impossible for a vaccinated person to catch or spread COVID.”

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Although the NFL would deny Rodgers’s claim, a league doctor would have only been repeating the advice of CDC Director Rachel Walensky. In March 2021, Walensky told MSNBC, “Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick.” In May 2021, she told a Senate committee “Data have emerged again that [demonstrate] that even if you were to get infected during post vaccination that you can’t give it to anyone else.”

Rodgers applauded those who resisted the “trillion dollar propaganda campaign”

This was a talking point repeated ad nauseam from Joe Biden on down to the clowns on late night TV. Said MSNBC star Rachel Maddow, “[vaccines] keep people from getting sick from COVID themselves.” She continued, “those vaccines are also highly effective at preventing those people from getting infected, even with non-symptomatic infection. And if you are not infected, you can`t give it to anybody else.”

This was all nonsense, but it was accepted wisdom during the 2021 NFL season. The NFL and ESPN made Rodgers a pariah for potentially infecting vaccinated players who, the CDC head claimed, were immune to infection. NBA star Kyrie Irving faced comparable abuse for his refusal to take the jab. New York State authorities, in fact, refused to let the Brooklyn Nets star play home games during the 2021-2022 season, costing Irving more than $15 million.

Sensing perhaps that this was a debate they could no longer win, ESPN execs waved their white flag, replying to Rodgers’s remarks with a lame “No comment.” Said Rodgers to CNN, “I told you I would be on the right side of history.”

