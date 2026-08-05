Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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amfm79's avatar
amfm79
10h

I didn't take the jab! I was the only teacher who refused to wear a mask. It was a living hell going to work. I survived. And soon retired. Those poor kids. 🙏

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
10h

Jack nails it!

Two old saws:

Revenge - best served cold.

He who laughs last, laugh best!

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