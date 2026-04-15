Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Brian
Apr 15

I had been withholding judgment on Leo until now. Yup, he’s a disaster.

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working rich
Apr 15

And with all the investigatory powers of the Federal government, they still have not identified who leaked the Dobbs decision from SCOTUS. They tracked down everyone who went to DC on January 6th…

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