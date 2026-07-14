Buried deep in a 2025 report by the generally reliable Pew Research Center is an observation that should have been the headline: “Identical shares of Republicans and Democrats say they have tested positive for COVID-19.”

Identical? Think about this. For as much as two years, maybe more, one cohort of Americans locked themselves in their homes, refused invitations, wore masks religiously, rushed to get vaccinated, and ventured outside en masse only to protest one manufactured “injustice” or another.

During that same period, a cohort of equal size wore masks only under duress, ignored social distancing rules, refused vaccines, sent their kids to school, attended church services, and enjoyed active social lives. And the medical outcomes of these two cohorts were “identical”?

The Memorial Day 2020 Pool Party at Lake of the Ozarks freaked out the media

Reviewing my March 2020 social media posts, the month the nation went into lockdown, I could see a political chasm yawning from day one. I did not anticipate this, certainly not the width nor the depth of it. “As of yesterday,” I posted on March 16, 2020, “Missouri had 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a.k.a. the Corona virus, and ZERO fatalities. And we’re shutting down the economy?”

Responded one conservative friend, “A Nation of Sheep! This is Marxism in Action! Government is not supposed to control our lives!!” Replied a liberal, “No, this is not Marxism in practice--it is governments trying their best to fight a pandemic.” The war was on, and it would grow increasingly less civil. When I posted about four COVID deaths in Missouri a week or two later, one Facebook “friend” replied, “I hope you’re number five.”

The PEW study documents the split: “Massive gaps remain between Republicans and Democrats in views toward COVID-19, including vaccines.” As a case in point about 81 percent of Republicans said they would not get an updated vaccine. By contrast, 62 percent of Democrats had already gotten it or were planning to. Among those over 65, the divide was even wider.

Democrats proved dramatically more accepting of state intervention. If 62 percent of Republicans said there should have been fewer restrictions on activity in their area, only 15 percent of Democrats said the same. Just as telling, 55 percent of Republicans said schools in their area stayed closed for too long, while just 17 percent of Democrats agreed.

Our media choices shaped our perspectives. Some 65 percent of Republicans believed that media “greatly exaggerated” the risks of COVID while only 12 percent of Democrats felt the same. From the beginning, the Democrats were suckers for bad information. A survey done of 35, 000 Americans by Franklin Templeton-Gallup during the last six months of 2020 confirmed the depth of their gullibility.

The most revealing indicator came in response to the question: “What percentage of people who have been infected by the coronavirus needed to be hospitalized?” The Democrats proved scarily clueless. Some 41 percent believed 50 percent or more of those who contracted COVID would end up in the hospital. Another 28 percent said that 20–50 percent.

The correct answer was 1–5 percent, an answer that Republicans were nearly three times as likely to get right. In sum, 69 percent of Democrats were deeply misinformed about a subject of critical importance, and 41 percent were grotesquely misinformed.

Where Democrats controlled the levers of power, their ignorance did not prevent them from exercising it to the max. This was especially true for blue cities in red states. As a quick case in point, just about the time my church in Kansas was back in full swing—no restrictions, no masks, full house—in Kansas City, Missouri, where I lived, the Democratic mayor allowed churches just 10 congregants indoors and 50 outdoors. In either case, pastors were compelled to “record the names and contact information of all attendees.”

Aiding the state in its oppression was a volunteer corps of snitches. Living in the deeply blue California, Dr. Simone Gold, the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, had a ringside seat on the insanity. “Random people became citizen cops preventing you from living your life doing ordinary things,” Gold told me. “I was watching Nazism unfold.” As the daughter of a Holocaust survivor, she insisted she was “not using hyperbole.”

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The most alarming feature of the PEW numbers is that, according to PEW, “massive gaps remain.” Five years in, 88 percent of Democrats still retained their confidence in science, a decline of only 3 percent from 2020. Interpreting the PEW numbers, one senses no misgivings among Democrats, no regrets, no lessons learned.

There is no real time feedback mechanism for most core leftist beliefs.Democrats can pretend they will be proven right on climate change, immigration, crime, socialism, and transgenderism. There is no pretending with COVID. The results were immediate and self-destructive. To acknowledge their personal folly on this issue, leftists would have felt compelled to reassess them all, and that was a risk they are still not prepared to run.