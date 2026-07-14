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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
10h

Excellent work once again Jack!

Who has apologized for being wrong?

Who has been held accountable for killing people like my best friend Jose who got his shot five years 17 days ago to keep his job at the FAA after retiring from the USAF at Nellis AFB.

His message still haunts me

Not worried about the shot Dave but the blood clots!

He had diabetes, felt bad on my birthday 7/11, said love you bro and was dead in six weeks, alone in a hospital room because communist bureaucrats lied to erase a million people to replaced by the Third World for Power and to control the American People!

Why is Fauci and crew, AG Garland, DHS Mayorkas, Lisa Monaco in jail awaiting trial?

Roberts, Eisen, Ellis, ACB and every single judge approved by the autopen ought be removed from the bench with the others stripped of their law license!

These People need to be held accountable for our country to unite as one Again

Have a Blessed day now 2 years post Butler…Thank God He turned his head 1/8th”

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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
8h

"I’m fully immunized [sic] but I keep getting c0\/!d."

These exact words were spoken by a very liberal local doctor to her friend. She was recovering from her umpteenth bout of it, and was clearly frustrated…

I happened to be just a few feet away, a proverbial fly on the wall, perfectly positioned for her true confession.

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