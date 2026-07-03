Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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SundaysChild8's avatar
SundaysChild8
15h

NPR, long ago, outlived any sniff of credibility as an unbiased news source

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John W's avatar
John W
15h

Thank you Jack. Good reminders that

1) Democrats are quite often liars

2) The Thomas confirmation revealed Biden, Kennedy and others were political hacks

3) NPR should not get taxpayer funding.

4) Most women who suffer rape will remember all too clearly the date. Except for Blasey Ford and E Jean Carroll. Which makes it very easy to believe they are liars.

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