Upon hearing that NPR star reporter Nina Totenberg had apologized for claiming Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito had announced his retirement, my first thought was, “She’s still alive?” Yes, she is, and after 50 years at NPR, she’s still making stuff up. Totenberg’s role in the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings should have been a career killer, but first the Alito apology.

“We're here because we want to take some time to acknowledge an error we made today,” said NPR host Scott Detrow on Tuesday. “We reported that Justice Samuel Alito is retiring. He's not. Nina tell us what happened.”

In response, Totenberg read on air a letter she had sent to Alito. Her reputation would have been better served if she had said nothing at all. Wrote Totenberg, “I rushed out of the courtroom after the opinion announcements, and when I realized that the usual rush of folks, after a few minutes, had not happened, I asked somebody what was going on inside, to which the answer was retirement announcements. I didn't hear the S on announcements and assumed - something no reporter should ever do - that you [Alito] were retiring.”

Trusting Totenberg, NPR promptly posted a story headlined, “Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, retires.” So keen were the NPR editors to break a story that would delight their base and rattle conservatives they did no fact checking at all. “This was a rookie mistake,” said Totenberg, insulting all rookies.

You read this right. Somebody tells Totenberg something about retirement announcements, and she posts a story powerful enough to shake the stock market? No, that’s not a rookie mistake. That is a continuation of NPR’s legacy of manufacturing news designed to advance a mindless socialist agenda.

Nina, back in the day

Totenberg has done worse, much worse. In October 1991, she broke the story of Anita Hill's sexual harassment accusations against then Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. On the 25th anniversary of the Hill-Thomas hearings, NPR celebrated Totenberg. Here is how Nina explained her role:

“Well, [Hill] didn't want to disclose what allegedly had happened to her, but she was contacted by Democratic staffers on the Senate Judiciary Committee. And then the committee really didn't want to know, and so there it lay until a bunch of things occurred. And I found out about it and went with the story.”

The E. Jean Carroll of her day, Anita Hill

Hill “didn’t want to disclose” what happened to her “until a bunch of things occurred”? Those bunch of things included months of pressure from feminist activists. They needed Hill to attribute the abuses she may have suffered at another workplace to the chosen political target. The details would add needed credibility.

The plot began with Hill’s Yale Law School pal, Susan Hoerchner. "He's the one," Hoerchner reportedly screamed to her husband when she first heard of Thomas’s nomination. In 1981, Hoerchner and Hill both worked in Washington. During this time Hill complained of ongoing sexual harassment.

By 1991, Hoerchner was serving as a low-level judge in California, and Hill had settled in at the University of Oklahoma School of Law, a backwater teaching gig in her downward DEI trajectory. In July 1991, Hoerchner put the Thomas accusations in play, aided and abetted by Totenberg.

The. Hill-Thomas hearings were must watch TV

During that summer, Hoerchner and other activists leaned on Hill until finally, on Sept. 23, 1991, she faxed a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee claiming that Thomas, while her boss, had pressured her for a date and talked graphically about sex in her presence.

The activists turned to Totenberg to break the story, and in true NPR fashion, on a story so politically useful, its editors did no relevant fact checking. If they had, they would have learned that only one individual testified that Hill had complained about Thomas at the time of the alleged harassment in 1981. That was Hoerchner.

In her deposition for the Judiciary Committee, Hoerchner told of how Hill spoke to her about being harassed when both lived in Washington. In September 1981, Hoerchner left for California, and the conversations stopped. Here is how this played out in the deposition:

Q. And, in an attempt to try to pin down the date a little bit more specifically as to your first phone conversation about the sexual harassment issue in 1981, the year you mentioned, you said the first time you moved out of Washington was September of 1981; is that correct?

A. Right.

Q. OK. Were you living in Washington at the time you two had this phone conversation?

A. Yes.

Q. When she told you?

A. Yes.

Q. So it was prior to September of 1981?

A. Oh, I see what you’re saying.

Janet Napolitano helped bail Hoerchner out and keep the slander alive

Hoerchner and her attorney, future DHS honcho Janet Napolitano, promptly asked for a recess. Hoerchner had just subverted the timeline on which the case against Thomas rested. Hill, as she testified, began working with Thomas in the early fall of 1981, but, “Early on, our working relationship was positive.”

By Hill’s account, Thomas did not begin to pester her for roughly three months. At the earliest that would have been December 1981, three months after Hoerchner left for California, three months after Hill and Hoerchner stopped talking on any kind of regular basis.

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Hoerchner, in fact, described her communication with Hill after September 1981 as “sporadic.” In her deposition, she described only one post-Washington contact, that of meeting with Hill at a professional seminar in 1984.

After conferring with Napolitano, Hoerchner had a convenient change of memory. Now it was time for the friendly Democratic counsel to ask, “When you had the initial phone conversation with Anita Hill and she spoke for the first time about sexual harassment, do you recall where you were living – what city?” Answered Hoerchner, “I don’t know for sure.”

Always a clown, here in center ring

For comic relief I would recommend watching Joe Biden’s questioning of Hoerchner at the Senate conformation hearing [about the 40 minute mark on C-SPAN]. Here, she does her double-talking best to avoid obvious perjury.

As with Blasey Ford and Carroll, if Hill had been harassed as she charged, the harasser was not the politically vulnerable person being accused. Had Totenberg been a real reporter, and not a paid propagandist, she would have sniffed this out early on. Of course she didn’t. If she he had, she would not have a career, let alone the rewards that accrue to a successful Democratic shill.

Totenberg’s career almost blew up before it got started. In 1972, the National Observer fired her for plagiarism. Said Nina years later, "I have a strong feeling that a young reporter is entitled to one mistake and to have the holy bejeezus scared out of her to never do it again."

The “mistake” was getting caught.