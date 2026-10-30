Something tells me Dara O’Connor, 30, was unprepared for Operation Take Back America. I certainly was. I had been tracking the case since February 12, 2026, the day O’Connor attempted to burn down a South Kansas City warehouse that had been under consideration as an ICE facility.

For three months, I badgered the Kansas City Police Department, KMBC-TV, the FBI, the ATF, and the US Attorney’s Office to get even minimal information on the case. I worried that in a city and county fully owned by the Democratic Party, the then-unknown terrorist would be allowed to scamper off to Antifa HQ.

The US Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri, finally came through, texting me O’Connor’s name and relevant case details. Dara, it seems, was not the brightest of terrorists. On the morning of February 12, under serious pressure from leftist interest groups, the facility’s owners had backed out of the ICE deal.

Dara apparently did not get the memo. That afternoon, O’Connor “threw two incendiary devices, colloquially known as Molotov cocktails, at the building” and threw her life away in the process. Angling for martyrdom, she did her terrorist thing in front of the KMBC-TV crew on site to cover the end of the ICE deal.

Nor was Dara the most competent of terrorists. According to the US Attorney’s press release, “The incendiary devices had cloth wicks that were not lit when O’Connor threw the incendiary devices.” It also took her several throws to break the two bottles and spread the flammable liquid over the building surface. Dara then lit the liquid and sprayed additional accelerant to goose the fire. Impressively, la fashionista ran all these risks wearing sandals.

Despite the US Attorney’s involvement, I wondered whether the assigned judge, Steven Bough (pronounced “boo”), could be fair. An Obama appointee, Bough got fawning local coverage in April 2025 for issuing a temporary restraining order that blocked the DHS from deporting five Missouri college students.

Of concern, too, was Bough’s domestic situation. His councilwoman wife, Andrea Bough, was the public face of the City Council’s opposition to the proposed deal with ICE. By a 12-1 vote, the Council had “swiftly approved a five-year ban on non-municipal detention facilities.”

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Andrea was all in. A development lawyer, she was quoted as saying, “Some would say local building codes and zoning regulations do not apply to the federal government. That’s something I think we would probably, in this situation, be willing to fight until we had clear guidance on that.”

Although he could have come down harder on O’Connor, Judge Bough had to disappoint her fans. On Wednesday, he sentenced O’Connor to 24 months’ imprisonment—prosecutors asked for 2 to 5 years—followed by two years of supervised release. The specific crime was knowingly possessing two destructive devices that were not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The folks at Operation Take Back America apparently mean business. This nationwide initiative, we are told, “marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.”

The media, however, remain useless. O’Connor’s case has received less local or national attention than that of any of the ten women I covered in Ashli: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6. Did Dara act alone? Did she leave a social media footprint? Did she have any priors? What motivated her? What was her background? Where did she get the restitution money paid to the owners of the damaged warehouse? Why did she wear those shoes? No one in the media seems to know or care.

After the sentencing, I called the reporter who covered the story for the Kansas City Star. He knew less than I did. Working from his home for a media company in free fall, he had the DOJ press release as his sole source of information. His editors expected no more. The national media had no interest. Even Grok had nothing to add.

Herein lies a problem. Media pressure turns the wheels of justice. Without it, cases can grind to a quiet halt. Had there been no Trump DOJ, no Operation Take Back America, I still would not have known the name “Dara O’Connor.”