Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
9h

Excellent presentation and yes I’d like those questions answered too Jack!

She is from Prairie Village, lives south of Indian something golf course and some reports I saw said she had up to seven kids but nothing verified.

A friend’s daughter lives near her and is friends on FB but my questions were not answered directly only if she were a conservative she would have gotten 20 years I asked 😆 🤣 the classic leftist response I got was how does her crime or jail sentence affect you 😆 🤣

Cause we live in a two tiered judicial system Jack where democrats get off lightly or no sentence at all like the Milwaukee Judge keeping her law license or the deep state lawyer lying to the FISA Court but not for republicans or conservatives….

Listen to what the Left is saying about impeaching Trump, his cabinet, his associates or anyone who has supported or voted for him!

God Bless y’all

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Jim Moore's avatar
Jim Moore
9h

Jack, do you mean to tell me 👇🏼 today’s highly-trained, hardworking, deeply curious, objective corporate news reporters aren’t hitting the pavement, tapping trusted insider sources to get the full story and report all the relevant, important facts? Say it ain’t so, Jack. Say it ain’t so… 😒

You wrote: “I called the reporter who covered the story for the Kansas City Star. He knew less than I did. Working from his home for a media company in free fall, he had the DOJ press release as his sole source of information.”

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