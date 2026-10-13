Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Wolosik's avatar
David Wolosik
Oct 13

Stranger things have happened. He is running as a staunch Conservative, not a Republican/Democrat lite. That's how Scott Walker won in Wisconsin. Younkin in Virginia. And Trump twice as President, of course considering the blatant 2020 Steal in between.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Skenny's avatar
Skenny
Oct 13

"Finish it" sums it up tidily.

Reply
Share
70 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Cashill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture