The debate moderator posed a simple enough question to GOP Senate candidate Justin Murphy: what would he tell President Trump if asked his opinion on the war with Iran? Murphy responded firmly and unapologetically, “Finish it!” By the time Murphy completed his answer, his opponent, Sen. Cory Booker, could do little more than mouth the word, “Wow!”

Even though I was born and raised in New Jersey and visit often, I confess to not having heard of lawyer and Navy vet Murphy until this week. I had not even heard of the town in which he once served as deputy mayor, Tabernacle, an obscure hamlet of 7,000 carved out of South Jersey’s pine barrens.

I do know a good deal about his opponent, Cory “Spartacus” Booker. Booker earned that moniker during the 2018 Brett Kavanaugh hearings when he said of his intent to release supposedly confidential documents, "This is about the closest I'll probably ever have in my life to an 'I am Spartacus' moment."

It seems fitting that the screenplay for the movie Spartacus, from which the heroic “I am Spartacus” line is lifted, was written by blacklisted communist Dalton Trumbo. Since his election to the Senate in 2014, Booker has been steadily creeping in Trumbo’s direction.

Booker once held promise. A Yale Law grad and a Rhodes scholar, in 2002 Booker dared to run for mayor of Newark, my hometown, against 4-term grifter Sharpe James. The watchable Oscar-nominated documentary Street Fight chronicles the campaign in which James accused the “not black enough” Booker of being "a Republican who took money from the KKK [and] Taliban” as well as a shyster who was “collaborating with the Jews to take over Newark.” Booker lost in 2002 and came back black enough to win in 2006.

As early as August 2007, however, the “reform” mayor showed he was willing to put party politics above the citizens’ interest. In a Newark playground, a gang of illegal aliens with MS-13 ties attacked four innocent young black people, two of them female, molesting the girls and executing three of the four victims. Booker collaborated with party bosses to downplay the “illegal” angle and keep the story out of the national news. In so doing, he proved himself craven enough to merit a New Jersey Senate seat.

The 2026 election promised to be a cakewalk. In a solidly blue state, in a presumably good Democratic year, against a maverick candidate no one had heard of, Booker is expected to win easily, and he probably will. But maybe not. On Thursday, October 8, Murphy delivered such a powerful response to the question of Iran that he has shaken New Jersey Republicans out of their midterm malaise.

Booker was the first to be asked how he would advise Trump about Iran. In responding, he drew a cartoonish picture of a “reckless president who’s out of control,” a man “who does not know anything,” one who is now “stuck in another Middle East quagmire.” Booker smirked and joked throughout as if the question were unserious and his answer self-evident. To his supporters it probably seemed so. They hear nothing deeper from their leaders or their media.

Murphy took a more adult tack. “Finish it,” he said. “Finish that war in a positive manner. We can’t wade halfway through and decide we don’t want to do this anymore.” From Vietnam through Afghanistan, both parties have been guilty of cutting and running, Democrats more predictably.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a radical terrorist organization that has deprived the Iranian people and the Persian people of their history and a decent life,” Murphy continued. “They have murdered, raped, tortured, assassinated, and promoted terrorism all throughout the world, especially in the region of the Middle East. They are a cancer on human existence.”

Murphy then personalized the story, telling how as a young boy he watched in horror as radical Islamic terrorists stormed the American embassy walls in Tehran and took 52 Americans as hostages, holding them for 444 days under the feckless President Jimmy Carter.

“Ever since November 1979,” Murphy explained, “the IRGC in Iran has done nothing but export terror, murder, rape, oppression and assassination to the region and to the world, and it is time it stops. Four decades is enough. The Iranian people have suffered enough. I would say, "Mr. President, put your cowboy hat on and get out there and kick some ass.’"

From an audience that seemed to skew pro-Booker, Murphy’s punch line drew loud and sustained cheers. Looking flummoxed, Booker insisted on time to respond. “This is the kind of yahoo cowboy foreign policy that has mired us in Middle East war after Middle East war,” he scoffed.

Booker had little to say about Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan

When Booker claimed “American soldiers are dying”—21, including suicides, a bad weekend in Chicago—Murphy didn’t flinch. “We’re not in a quagmire,” he noted. “We have kicked the can down the road long enough, and now it’s time to get this over with so the next generation of Americans don’t know the words, ‘Straits of Hormuz.’”

Murphy then added the clincher, “As a 19-year-old, I sailed through the Straits of Hormuz on a Navy destroyer four times.” Faux warrior Spartacus had no serious counter to this genuine Navy vet. “The president is right to do this,” Murphy insisted. He explained that if Iran obtained a nuclear weapon, it would be an “unbelievable, unmitigated disaster.” Even the clownish Booker couldn’t shrug off this charge.

It is unlikely that Murphy changed enough Democratic minds to make a difference, but he surely stiffened the spines of a few New Jersey Republicans when they needed stiffening. It was 250 years ago this December that George Washington did much the same, crossing the Delaware into New Jersey and reversing the momentum of what had been a losing war.

That was a crisis, wrote Thomas Paine a week before the crossing, that “try men’s souls.” Ours is a crisis that mostly tries our patience. No one is asking for our blood, only our vote.