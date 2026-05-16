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Jane Stuart's avatar
Jane Stuart
12h

We can be very thankful President Trump does not care what people think about actions he takes. We can be thankful the grandstanding, spiteful, lying press "outrage" did not impede the President's action. What a gross miscarriage of justice. It sure reflects poorly on this country's legal system.

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Diane Kaiser's avatar
Diane Kaiser
12h

J-6 was a DC deep state operation. Pelosi’s daughter Video taped and recorded her role in it. The Capitol cops shot rubber bullets and launched flash bangs directly into the unarmed crowd of protesters of the 2020 rigged election. A Capitol cop shot and killed unarmed Ashli Babbit. Antifa instigators dressed as trump supporters infiltrated the crowd. 200+ FBI assets were imbedded into the crowd. Capitol cops electronically unlocked the heavy steel doors of the Capitol and ushered in the crowd of protesters who were later hunted down and swat-team arrested at their homes, prosecuted on trumped up charges, held without bail, without due process and severely sentenced by leftist DC judges for walking through the capitol which should have been a misdemeanor charge.

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