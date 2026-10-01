On November 4, 2008, I served as a poll watcher at Saint James United Methodist Church in Kansas City, the home base of Rev. Emanuel Cleaver II, my congressman. Watching these openly happy voters, I thought for a moment that America’s race mongers would have to move on and find a new pastime. Silly me.

More prophetically, on that same Election Day, two leather-jacketed, beret-clad thugs from the New Black Panther Party abused white would-be voters at a polling station in Philadelphia. One of the men carried a billy club. When approached by civil rights attorney Bartle Bull, King Samir Shabazz yelled at him, “Now, you will see what it means to be ruled by the black man, cracker!”

In January 2009, the Department of Justice filed a civil suit against the New Black Panther Party and several members. Career DOJ attorney J. Christian Adams called the voter intimidation by the Panthers, “the simplest and most obvious violation of federal law I saw in my Justice Department career.”

Obama saw something else, namely opportunity. In May 2009, his DOJ under Eric Holder ordered Adams and his colleagues to abandon all action against the Panthers. This was Obama’s opening gambit in the division of America. The urge to divide trickled down, and Obama did nothing to discourage it. The itch to impute racism to political opponents swept through the Democratic faithful like head lice and wormed its way into the tiniest places.

Tuffy, pre-sensitivity training

Perry Beam was one of those Obama faithful. In August 2013, Beam attended a rodeo at the Missouri State Fair. A self-professed liberal and nudist, Beam was horrified to see Tuffy the Rodeo Clown in an Obama mask mugging for the happy crowd. In this craven new world laughter was taboo. As Tuffy soon found out, to make fun of Obama could kill a career.

Beam posted the video on his Facebook page. A friend reposted it on the appropriate outrage blogs with the comment, “I can’t write anymore at how disgusting this is. All I want is some heads to roll.” Roll they would. The State Fair banned rodeo clown Tuffy Gessling for life. The NAACP asked the Secret Service to investigate Tuffy for a “hate crime.” And Tuffy’s clown colleagues had to undergo—one can only imagine—sensitivity training. In the age of Obama, forced “reeducation” passed for racial healing.

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The summer of 2013 witnessed a much greater widening of the divide. In March 2012, Obama had weighed in on the shooting death of black teen Trayvon Martin. An Hispanic civil rights activist and Obama supporter with the unhelpful name “George Zimmerman” had shot Martin in self-defense. Said Obama for the ages, “My main message is to the parents of Trayvon−If I had a son, he would look like Trayvon.”

Innocence be damned, Zimmerman is still a hunted man.

The racial lines wete drawn, and Obama’s media allies cheered on Team Trayvon through to the July 2013 trial. When Zimmerman was rightly acquitted, the Left exploded. Outraged by the verdict, three black Marxists of dubious sexuality promptly launched Black Lives Matter.

Obama had one more opportunity to quell the furor. No surprise here: he passed it up. Days after the acquittal, he sent his “thoughts and prayers” to the Martin family. For Zimmerman’s family, still in hiding, there was not a word. Once again, Obama aligned his persona with Martin’s, this time even more directly. “Trayvon Martin could have been me thirty-five years ago,” said Obama, ignoring the fact that the lads at his elite Punahou School did not make a habit of attacking armed neighborhood watch captains.

In January 2009, when Obama was inaugurated, 79 percent of whites and 64 percent of blacks held a favorable view of race relations in America. By July 2013, those figures had plunged to 52 percent among whites and 38 percent among blacks.

Like Zimmerman, the equally innocent Wilson still lives in the shadows

Things would only get worse. In August 2014, a year after Tuffy’s suspension and Zimmerman’s acquittal, protesters chanting “black lives matter” turned the shabby St. Louis suburb of Ferguson upside down and left much of it in ruins. With a huge assist from the major media, BLM activists and their camp followers were quickly able to replicate the Trayvon tragedy, this time as farce.

Throughout it all, Barack Obama played to his base. Five days after the shooting, he spoke of the deceased thug Michael Brown much as he had of Trayvon, as a victim. “We lost a young man, Michael Brown, in heartbreaking and tragic circumstances,” said Obama at a press conference. “He was 18 years old, and his family will never hold Michael in their arms again.”

The cops got the picture. They knew that, like Ferguson Officer Darren Wilson, they could face termination, lawsuits, criminal charges, and death threats, all driven by the mandates of mob justice. They knew as well that the political class, from Obama on down, would gladly throw them to the wolves to protect the agenda no matter how innocent they were.

The impact of their strategic caution, the so-called “Ferguson Effect,” was deadly and undeniable. In 2015, the murder rate rose nearly 11 percent, its greatest one-year jump in a half century. In 2016, the trend continued with an 8.5 percent increase over the year before.

If the catastrophe of Obama’s race hustle had a face—and a hair do—it was that of former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the biracial adopted son of a white Christian family. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” said the multi-millionaire Kaepernick, explaining why he chose to sit out the national anthem. “There are bodies in the street.”

Yes, there were bodies in the street, but Kaepernick had no idea how they got there. Misled by his president and the media, he somehow concluded that America “oppresses black people” and leaves them to die where they fall. He reached this conclusion, it should be noted, in woke California, in woker San Francisco, in the eighth year of the Obama presidency.

As he stalks the campaign trail in 2026, Obama seems as clueless as he was on this date in 2024 when he wondered out loud, "I don't understand how we got so toxic and just so divided and so bitter." If he really wants an answer, he might just ask Tuffy.