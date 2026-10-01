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BlasterJack
Oct 1

One would wish to believe that ignorance accounts for Obama’s bombastic pronouncements. Sadly, that cannot be the case.

We are witnessing a man capable of evil on the scale of Mao, Lenin and Pol Pot.

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Olo
Oct 1

O'Bummer, the great Divider In Chief. Look not upon the anointed one, blameless in all things, from his old-fashioned race-baiting to the murder of American citizens with drone strikes. For you see, he possesses the "Golden" Ticket, a, forgive me, "Trump" Card. Anyone who completes two autobiographies before being elected President couldn't possibly have an inflated ego; an ego so ponderous it nullifies his ability to see the seemingly irrevocable damage he has caused this Republic. Obama's smarmy outrageousness begat Trump. Trump is the antidote. I wonder if Barak realizes that much.

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