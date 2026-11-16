On October 5, I published an article titled “Why Cornell Will Be the Feminist Waterloo.” Sensing the inevitability of that outcome, the New York Times has quietly withdrawn from the field of battle. They are not the first to sneak away. A day after the November election—mission accomplished!—New York Attorney Letitia James snuck away as well, turning the case over to a sex crimes attorney.

As I reported here earlier, on October 15, a month after Jane Doe and her attorney filed a lawsuit, the New York Times tried to justify its selective editing of the many text exchanges between Cornell’s infamous “Jane Doe” and several of the students she claimed had gang raped her.

In a little-read section called “Back Story,” assistant editor Patrick Healy examined how the Times reported on the Cornell case. Said Healy, “We didn’t quote what followed: ‘so anything anyone has to say about the gangbang is out of their jurisdiction. I don’t think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf.’” Healy argued that to report this quote was redundant. Added reporter Debra Kamin, “There was never a goal of sanitizing her quote.”

In days of yore…

The sanitizing was obvious even to the readers of the Times. Deleting the “our body our choice” mantra exempted the feminist movement from any blame for the night’s debauchery. Lest they embarrass themselves further, Times editors subsequently published the critical texts with little fanfare, and “minimal edits so that they can be viewed in their full context.” In condensing these exchanges, I refer to each fraternity brother as simply “bro.”

D-DAY, OCTOBER 20, 2024, 3:05 a.m.

Roommate: You coming home [tonight]?

DOE: idk [I don’t know]

OCTOBER 21

BRO: Hey I just got your number and heard that I may have said some mean things…I never meant to be in that situation or do anything to hurt your feelings….Scotty also said he’s sorry and should have never been in that room.

DOE: i think everyone was really confused, drunk, high, and nervous. i really do still think highly of chi phi and im not a person to pretend i don’t know people after any sexual affair no matter the magnitude. so i do look forward to seeing yall around….i think we all have a soul bond now cause very few people can say they’ve had an experience like that.

BRO: We’ve been shutting down any stories we’ve heard but again I’m so so sorry.

DOE: if you have any regrets or anything you want to talk about i am always here to talk about it cause that was a lot. i really do love u and matt and i promise i wont get quiet and weird w u like i did last time. ps. i’m not sure if u remember but i did [ketamine] off your dick at some point❓ and i honestly think that was one of the most insane/jaw dropping moments of the night

BRO: You’re an amazing person and I genuinely hope ur not catching as much heat from this as we r. We’ve been shutting down any stories we’ve heard but again I’m so so sorry.

DOE: but at the end of the day non of the sexual stuff was illegal and honestly i really liked being w u and matt. so anything anyone has to say about the gamgbang is out of their jurisdiction. i don’t think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf,, also yes while it may have been nice for like only 4 people to have been around, yall were both super out of it and they should have taken it on themselves to leave.

BRO: it’ll be funny in a couple months

Doe: So funny

OCTOBER 23

DOE: bro everyone knows ✌️ i’m incredibly stressed out,, some random bitch told some of my friends i don’t even know who that is how tf she know me???

BRO: Boring people who have nothing to do with their time. It’ll blow over in a couple days I imagine, until then we just have to sit tight. How’ve you been coping with the stress? You need anything?

DOE: i will also say this is fucking RUINING my life temporarily, my reputation is destroyed and i’m utterly ashamed

BRO: I understand the regret, but personally I don’t think you have anything to be ashamed of. The only shameful thing is how this spread and how people won’t shut up about it.

DOE: you’re right it’ll get better and u think everyone’s jealous of us.. but also like everyone needs to grow up cause sexuality and sex and shit is changing and stuff like this is going to become more common,, i’m also really open minded tho. i luv u king,,

OCTOBER 25

DOE: jonathan def told people. i heard something today and i know he told people. he was at pi phi two nights ago too

BRO: I know it wasn’t Jonathan/ Trust me he would never

DOE: she wouldn’t tell me who she heard it from cause it’s one of her friends so i’m j dropping it i give up im defeated

OCTOBER 26

Jane Doe comes across an anonymous post:

“Are Chi Phi brothers Crips or Bloods because I hear they have been doing hell Gang Banging?” And another: “They do drugs and gang r*ped a sophomore. Report them.”

OCTOBER 27

Sorority ‘big sister’ responds to rumor about Jane Doe

SIS: it’s disgusting that people think this is funny to talk about when it would be rape if it were to happen/ some pi phi girl started it/ she had a threesome but that’s it…per usual people love to blame women for being abuse victims or make them out to be sluts/ always blaming the victim not the rapist.

OCTOBER 30

BRO: [Fraternity president]…told me to tell you that chi phi is your house and you are welcome here at any point

DOE: thank u i really appreciate that <3

i’ll bring my cigs tomorrow [Halloween Party}/ i luv that man

BRO: [Fraternity president] wants to call you real quick so expect a phone call

DOE: I was uninvited/ but ofc it was “for me”/ i knew this was going to happen. the woman will always get the short end of the stick./ yall aren’t my friends. yall are covering your asses.

NOVEMBER 3

let’s be clear that 90% of what happened that night was not consensual. i was given more key than i can remember and i know that i told u i felt uncomfortable and i didn’t know anyone in the room. all i remember after that was u giving me ket to do off your dick in front of everyone like a sex doll/worker.

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NOVEMBER 7

Jane Doe tells bro that she has gone to the emergency room, where medical records show she was seen for “sexual assault.”

DOE: Call me

BRO: All okay?

DOE: I mean no I’ve been to the ER this week

BRO: My ex told me that I’m being labeled as an assaulter in the public eye, I was going to ask if you may have said something along those lines to someone but I know you wouldn’t

DOE: i haven’t said anything but i do know people are changing the narrative because like in any sexual scenario w one woman and many men the woman was probably victim

STORY SHIFT

To understand how consciously Doe shifted her story, consider these two quotes:

October 21: ps. i’m not sure if u remember but i did [ketamine] off your dick at some point

November 3: all i remember after that was u giving me ket to do off your dick in front of everyone like a sex doll/worker.

NOVEMBER 8

Cornell notifies Chi Phi that the fraternity is temporarily suspended. Process begins.

IN SUM

The New York Times had access to all these texts early on. So did New York State authorities. The evidence is clear. Doe willingly participated, likely for the attention. In the immediate aftermath, she rationalized her behavior as an embrace of sexual progress and feminist empowerment. The campus wasn’t ready for so much progress. Neither was she. Guilt and shame overtook Doe as the story spread, especially after the disinvite from the Halloween party. At the suggestion of her sorority sisters, she shifted the blame to the men to absolve herself. Sensing a potent October surprise, the media and the Dems ran with the rape angle, fired up their female base, and casually ruined seven lives.

Trump chief of staff Stephen Miller made his reputation exposing the false rape allegations against the Duke lacrosse players in 2006. He might want to shine some light on this case as well.