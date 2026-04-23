Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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mark mc's avatar
mark mc
3d

I hope the Great Lawn is done right, unkempt and full of weeds, and not green and manicured, which as we were told recently is just the latest sign of white supremacy.

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Arthur's avatar
Arthur
3d

In 2024, Valerie Jarrett "earned" $740,000 as the CEO of the Obama Foundation, which operates the Obama Presidential Center. I don't know what her 2025 salary was, or what her 2026 salary is. The Obama Foundation salaries and benefits ballooned from $18.5 million to $43.7 million in 2024. One can only wonder how much the Obamas are raking in ..., thus someone has to make sure the fat cats remain fat cats! Meooow!

I believe they are currently recruiting volunteers to fill the non-management staff.

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