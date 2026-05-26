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Eric F. ONeill's avatar
Eric F. ONeill
8h

Riots in Texas will likely have a different outcome than in Minnesota.

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ConradB_TX's avatar
ConradB_TX
7h

The perp's family quickly had a GoFundMe up and running right away which pulled in about $1.5M - which was purportedly for his defense - which they quickly blew through buying a Cadillac Escalade and moving into a gated community (supposedly for his safety). Now he has a public defender and they started a 2nd GoFundMe. The perp's social media posts prior to the murder showed a young black man who was a wannabe "gansta" posing with guns etc. Never let a good crisis go to waste (even if it was a calculated, cold-blooded murder)!

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