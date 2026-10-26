Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
14h

I have never had such contempt in my life as I do for Barack (the scheming, grifting, drug addict, worthless, gay turd) Obama. I hope I am around when karma catches up to this evil SOB.

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Justmyopine
14hEdited

Whenever obama steps into the arena, great writers like Jack are right there to remind us of his crimes against America. The arrogance Obama displays when speaking to his adoring audience, makes trump look timid. And they call trump narcissistic.

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