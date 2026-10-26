Former President Barack Obama has an obsession. The YouTube headline for his speech Sunday in Detroit captured the gist: “Obama Unleashes Fury on Trump!” So obsessed is Obama that he promoted the candidacies of Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson only as an afterthought.

The one attack line that got the most media attention was this: “he's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a cheesecake factory.” In soccer, they call this an “own-goal.” The line evokes the sepulchral image of Obama’s proposed $300 million library that ultimately cost more than $900 million and looks like a mausoleum Stalin would have built.

Obama will need an even deeper memory hole to bury his history as a commander-in-chief. Obama showed his unreadiness for the role when he pronounced corpsman as “corpse-man” at a February 2010 prayer breakfast. Unfortunately, his pronunciation proved prophetic. That year produced nearly 500 American corpses, the most in the 20-year history of American involvement in Afghanistan. Under his leadership, the American body count in Afghanistan would exceed 1750.

Throughout his tenure, Obama referred to Afghanistan as the “good war,” a “war of necessity.” For him, the “bad war,” the “stupid war,” the “war of choice” was Iraq. During the first three years of his presidency, nearly 300 Americans were killed in Iraq as America gradually withdrew its troops.

In January 2014, Commander Obama showed his grasp of military intelligence when he said of ISIS: "If a jayvee team puts on Lakers uniforms that doesn't make them Kobe Bryant.” Later that same year, Obama ordered troops back to Iraq to deal with the murderous jayvees. Nearly 300 more Americans would be killed in the process.

Turns out. ISIS was Kobe Bryant

Although Iranian-built roadside bombs were responsible for roughly 600 American deaths in Iraq, Obama reserved his cringiest snark on Sunday for the Iran War. “Of course,” Obama fantasized, “Iran didn't have nuclear weapons. We had curbed their nuclear program because I put in place a deal that everybody acknowledged had kept them from getting nukes.” Of course? Everybody? Sure, Barack, whatever.

“I didn’t have to fire a missile,” he told his audience, failing to mention the four American citizens killed on his watch by drone-launched missiles. Among those killed was the Denver-born teenager, Abdulrahman al-Awlaki. His father, Anwar al-Awlaki, hailed from New Mexico. Understandably, Obama failed to mention these unwitting American shahids in Detroit.

“I engaged in diplomacy,” said Obama about Iran. Not Trump. “A month in, they're all like, oh, this is the greatest war ever,” scoffed Obama. “Seven months later, how's that war going?” During an ongoing military operation, mockery at this level from a former president flirts with treason. I cannot recall a precedent this unseemly.

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Obama’s idea of “diplomacy” was bribery, including $1.7 billion in cash on a pallet. On sealing the Iran deal, Obama promptly called President Putin to thank him for his help. As he told Tom Friedman of the New York Times in 2015, “We would not have achieved this agreement had it not been for Russia’s willingness to stick with us.” A year later, Obama was plotting with his intel cronies to accuse Trump of conspiring with this same Vladimir Putin.

As to how that war in Iran is going, not so well for the home team. The regime has lost its navy, its air force, its missile defenses, its armories, its nuclear capabilities, and the revenue needed to fund its terrorist proxies and build IEDs.

It is hard to imagine a more deserving opponent. New Jersey Senate candidate Justin Murphy aptly described the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as “a cancer on human existence.” Said Murphy, “They have deprived the Iranian people and the Persian people of their history and a decent life. They have murdered, raped, tortured, assassinated, and promoted terrorism all throughout the world, especially in the region of the Middle East.” But for Obama, the IRGC are a punchline to his jokes.

There is nothing funny about American war deaths, especially from someone who has so much blood on his hands. The fact is that nearly twice as many Americans were killed in the highly suspicious shoot-down of a helicopter carrying Navy SEALs over Afghanistan in August 2011 than have been killed to date in the Iran War.

In his most tone-deaf moment, Obama accused Trump of starting “an unnecessary war nobody had asked for, and nobody voted for.” So saying, he counted on his audience to forget about his Libyan misadventure. Unlike Iran, Libya had no Islamic terrorist arm, no WMD ambitions, no beef with the US. Yet in March 2011, without popular demand, let alone a congressional vote, Obama signed America on to a brutal “war of choice” that wrecked the country and ended in the deadly debacle of Benghazi.

His Detroit audience knew none of this. Obama counted on their ignorance. He always has. The media have made it easy. In a spectacular bit of projection, Obama said of the Trump administration, “These are not serious people.” If he asked his mullah friends, I think they just might disagree.