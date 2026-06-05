“Delegates to the Minnesota Republican Party’s convention held a moment of silence over the weekend for Derek Chauvin,” reports the New York Times. Oddly, of all the articles reporting on this tribune, the Times was one of the very few whose headline was not condemnatory.

As the Times reported, Christopher Rocco, a delegate from St. Paul, “decided to seek recognition of Mr. Chauvin after coming to the conclusion that the former officer had not received a fair trial in state court.” Needless to say, the Democrats covered their delight in a flurry of fake outrage. As the Times observed, “Democrats were already seeking to make it a campaign issue.”

“They cannot run from this,” said state attorney general, Keith Ellison, Chauvin’s prosecutor. “They either are OK with what happened or they’re going to denounce it. I haven’t seen one person denounce it.”

Without intending, Ellison gave the GOP some good advice. They cannot run from it. To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin—or was it Yogi Berra?—Republicans will either hang together or hang separately. To waffle is to surrender to the dominant narrative established by Ellison and his co-conspirators, namely that what Chauvin and his colleagues did, according to Ellison, was “a bad ugly thing.”

It has taken six years for Republicans to say out loud what was obvious from the beginning. “The bad ugly thing” was the railroading of Officer Chauvin. The GOP needs to say it louder and more often and back up this claim with receipts.

Of the many lines of attack—no change of venue, the extorted subversion of the autopsy report, Ellison’s failure to release the bodycam footage, the refusal to sequester the jury—Republicans would do well to challenge the damning testimony of former police chief Medaria Arradondo and Katie Blackwell, then the commander of training and now the acting chief of police.

Blackwell took over the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) in April after Chief Brian O’Hara was forced out over allegations that he interfered with an investigation into his own sexual misconduct. The GOP should argue that corruption infects every operation that Democrats touch, including the upper ranks of the MPD.

To nail Chauvin in his 2021 trial, both Blackwell and Arradondo lied on the witness stand, claiming that the restraint Chauvin xapplied to George Floyd was not authorized. Of the two, Blackwell is most vulnerable.

When questioned about the technique Chauvin used, Blackwell replied, “I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is. So that’s not what we train.” Blackwell knew she could get away with this lie because Judge Timothy Cahill prevented the defense from showing an image out of the training manual, the one pictured above.

Blackwell herself had used this same technique on a college rioter. If anything her “victim” seemed more distressed than George Floyd.

Blackwell proved too ambitious

To her later regret, Blackwell went on to sue Liz Collin and Dr. JC Chaix for defamation. In their book, They’re Lying: The Media, the Left, and the Death of George Floyd and in their film, The Fall of Minneapolis, they implied that Blackwell had lied on the witness stand.

To defend themselves against the suit, the authors reached out to 34 current and former MPD officers. These officers provided sworn statements claiming the “MPD trained them to use a knee-to-neck restraint in a variety of situations, including as part of the MRT process.” In a petition drafted on their behalf, Minnesota attorney Gregory Joseph presented a representative sample of those statements:

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—“Not only was the knee-to-neck/upper shoulder restraint trained, its use was common knowledge and part of MPD policy.”

—“Besides me, I know that numerous MPD officers were trained to place their knee on the side of a subject’s neck when dealing with a combative subject. It was common knowledge; it was trained in the open; and I saw numerous MPD officers perform it in training and in the field.”

—”It is necessary for an officer to pin a person to the ground while handcuffing the same person, and officers’ use of knee-to-neck/upper shoulder restraint was common during use-of-force training when I was at the MPD.”

The suit against Collin, et al. was dismissed in April by Hennepin County Judge Edward Wahl. The special motion dismissing the suit contained several images of MPD Officers taken during training as they employed the same knee-to-neck restraint used by Chauvin in Exhibit 17.

In his summary, Joseph called out the MPD brass for their dissembling: “Uniquely damaging in this case was the way the false testimony of Blackwell, Arradondo, and Mercil in combination with the jury instructions and the improper expert testimony, functioned together to destroy the State’s burden of proof on two elements of the crime of Second Degree Murder.”

Before they can win in court, Chauvin defenders must first win in the court of public opinion. Christopher Rocco opened the door. It is time for the GOP to surge through.