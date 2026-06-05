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David Merrifield's avatar
David Merrifield
12h

Officer Chauvin reacted the way he had been trained; Mr. Floyd was was dying of a fentanyl overdose before the police arrived. That’s the truth!!!

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
12h

The court of public opinion has just held its first meeting about the Chauvin trial.

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