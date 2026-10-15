The story Andy Ngo tells in his new book, The Zizians, involves, in his own words, “a Manson Family–like trans cult, deadly violence, human experimentation, cover-ups, staged deaths, and dramatic escapes from justice.” Given the story’s lurid nature and political relevance, you would think the media—network news. Netflix specials. 60 Minutes. Dateline. Nancy Grace—would be all over the story.

You would think that way only if you hadn’t lived in America this century. Sure, the local media might cover a murder or two in their own backyard, but as to what Ngo calls “the broader story,” no one will touch it.

Ngo has watched the media evolve. When he was taking graduate journalism classes a decade ago, students were instructed to factor “power, privilege, and oppression” into their reporting. This ideological infusion represented a major shift from the who, what, when, why school of previous generations.

No stories were more affected by the change in reporting than those involving transgender issues. By 2022, Ngo observes, the AP Stylebook was directing journalists to use a trans subject’s adopted name and preferred pronouns. At all costs, they were to avoid “dead naming” that person, meaning using the person’s legal name, a fireable offense in some newsrooms.

Ngo cites several examples of the confusion that the AP orthodoxy causes for reporters. His favorite absurdity, this one from the British Observer, involves a boy “who tried to cut off her penis with plastic scissors.” In The Zizians, Ngo defies the orthodoxy and uses legal names.

Move over Aileen Wuornos, Jack LaSota wants your records

Ngo’s story begins with crazed genius and future cult leader Jack LaSota. Once LaSota began taking testosterone blockers and estrogen, this self-created “trans woman” took the name “Ziz.” In time, he and his followers split from the largely apolitical “rationalist” community in the San Francisco Bay Area and adopted a more radical anarchic ideology. This shift further immunized the “Zizians” from serious media coverage.

“This story was kryptonite for liberal media,” observes Ngo. “The group’s members were trans and ideologically aligned with the political Left.” There would be no Pulitzers for a reporter who penetrated a deadly leftist trans cult. They/them would be lucky to keep their job.

If anyone deserves a Pulitzer it is Andy Ngo. Born in 1988 to Vietnamese boat people, Ngo has been making waves ever since. In 2017, his expressed views on Islam cost him his editorship at the Portland State Vanguard. Living in Portland, Oregon, however, put him in the heart of what was becoming a battlefield.

In choosing to cover Antifa, Ngo ran more risk than the average war correspondent. At an August 2019 protest, leftists punched and kicked Ngo with impunity, causing serious brain damage. Battle-scarred but undaunted, Ngo returned to the Antifa beat and emerged as the nation’s leading authority on that evil enterprise. He would document its sedition in his 2021 bestseller, Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.

Although he lacked the resources available to a reporter at a major media outlet, Ngo dove deep into the Zizian underworld, largely on his own dime. The story took over his life. “I tracked down sources and spoke with families and former friends, following leads across continents, combing through police reports and court records, and sat through and reviewed hearings,” writes Ngo. “I walked the places where the violence happened. I uncovered digital traces others had missed: deleted posts, forgotten blogs, and secret writings.”

Ziz and the Zizians

Ngo has written more than just a riveting true crime saga. He has brilliantly dissected the evolution of a movement that the people who should be dissecting it are afraid to even discuss. Trans violence in general and the Zizians in particular, Ngo argues, ”represent end-stage outcomes of years of targeted mass radicalization driven by well-funded, increasingly institutionalized, far-left.”

The major media dare not come to the same conclusion. Indeed, when the New York Times finally got around to covering LaSota in July 2025, the editors settled on the following subhead, “At first, Ziz LaSota seemed much like any other philosophically inclined young tech aspirant. Now, she and her followers are in jail, six people are dead.” From this perverse start, the reporting could—and did—only go downhill.

New generation, new cause, new fools

“Transgenderism,” Ngo says as only Ngo would say, “has become the new face of what the late journalist Tom Wolfe once called ‘Radical Chic.’” Unfortunately, as with all fashions, the newest one must go just a little bit further out there than the last.