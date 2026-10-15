Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Oct 15

The truly brave are those like Andy Ngo. There will never be a MacArthur Fellowship for him, a "$800,000, no-strings-attached award to extraordinarily talented and creative individuals as an investment in their potential." Only squishy liberals are considered.

He will never win a Pulitzer or be honored in any way. But, boy, I'll bet he sleeps good at night and has no trouble looking at himself in the mirror.

Reply
Share
1 reply
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
Oct 15

He deserves a medal for facing evil at massive levels, more medals for reporting it.

These people aren’t ‘sick’! They are evil.

Thank you, Jack, for bringing his bravery and the evil we must abolish to light.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Cashill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture