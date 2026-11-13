In the comments section of my November 11 post, “The Railroading of Russell Brand,” several readers ventured a parallel that one reader phrased most succinctly: “So I guess Cosby wasn't a one-off.”

The answer to that question is yes and no. Yes, Brand and Cosby both enjoyed media protection for their offenses, and both lost that protection for turning right, in Brand’s case directly. The difference between the two cases is that the media initiated the attack on Brand, but had to be shamed into covering Cosby’s much more serious crimes.

I have some inside knowledge here, having ghost-written the 2007 book that hastened Cosby’s downfall, the best-selling Come On, People. Of the 30 or so books I have done for—or with—other people, Cosby’s is the only one about which I speak publicly. His very real crimes deny him any assumed right to confidentiality.

In early 2006, I had gotten a call from my contact at Thomas Nelson, the publisher. He was in something of a panic. Thomas Nelson had commissioned the Cosby book with a healthy advance, but what they got back from Cosby’s camp was a mess. In cleaning it up, I never spoke with either Cosby or his co-author, Dr. Alvin Poussaint.

With the grudging help of Cosby’s PC secretary, I hammered something together in time for the January 1, 2007, rollout. To launch the book, Cosby got a full hour on Oprah and Meet the Press. The book sold well. This section from the book’s introduction replays an imagined conversation between Cosby, who speaks first, and a black critic. It captures the tone of the book.

“The numbers that I have are very true, and even if some people think I am not black enough for them, the numbers speak for themselves.”

“What kind of numbers?”

“Like 70 percent of our babies are born to single women, or, even when we do get married, we have a divorce rate of 60 percent.”

“Why should I believe you?”

“Don’t. Listen to Malcolm X. I don’t know if he was black long enough to qualify either, but 45 years ago, he was saying many of the same things, telling people to get off of welfare because welfare made black people lazy.”

A year later, Barack Obama echoed this message on the campaign trail in a voice one critic called his “inner-Cosby.” On Father’s Day 2008, Obama scolded a congregation at a Chicago church for allowing the black family to collapse. He leaned particularly hard on the absentee fathers, too many of whom “have abandoned their responsibilities, acting like boys instead of men.” Like Cosby, he documented the consequences of fatherlessness in hard numbers.

Cosby received a fair amount of criticism, but nothing as brutal as Jesse Jackson’s hot mic smackdown of Obama. “See, Barack been, um, talking down to black people,” said Jackson. “I wanna cut his nuts out.…he’s talking down to black people—telling niggers how to behave.” When he said, “cut his nuts out,” Jackson made a sharp slicing motion with his hands. Obama got the message. The opportunity was lost. He never told black people how to behave again.

More authentically “black” than Obama, Cosby continued to preach self-respect and personal responsibility despite criticism from the black Left. He was in the midst of what the New York Times called “a triumphant return to the national stage” in 2014 when little-known black comic Hannibal Buress blew his cover.

As Jackson did to Obama, Buress did to Cosby. He attacked him from the left, saying out loud what the media had been whispering for the past 50 years. Upset by Cosby’s inclination to “talk down” to young men about their lifestyle. Buress spoke out, "Yeah, but you raped women, Bill Cosby, so that kind of brings you down a couple notches."

When the audience gasped, Buress encouraged them to go home and Google “Bill Cosby rape.” In addressing the issue a month later, the New York Times served up a master class in deflection: “The reach of the web and the impact of social media have provided a distribution platform for these accusations, which had surfaced before but never gained widespread traction.”

Cosby’s preferred M.O. was to drug women, then rape them. Allegations against Cosby dated back to 1965. In all, at least 60 women would accuse him of rape and other gross misconduct. Times reporters had access to Google. They could easily have aggregated stories of Cosby’s serial predations and followed up, but they chose not to.

Bill Cosby was no Russell Brand. Cosby was nearly untouchable, a black icon despite his soft right turn. Said the Times of Cosby, “his hit TV show, his commercials for Jell-O and his best-selling books about fatherhood helped him present an image of the ideal family man.” Media nabobs wanted no part of deconstructing this image.

By praising and supporting Barack Obama, Cosby made the target on his back smaller. This move bought him enough grace from the Times and other media to keep drugging and raping. In 2006, when we were working on the book, neither the publisher nor I were aware of Cosby’s crimes. Although the Philadelphia media aggressively covered a damning lawsuit filed against Cosby in 2005, the national media took little or no interest. The assaults continued.

It was not until April 2018 that a Pennsylvania jury found Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home 14 years prior (a conviction overturned three years later on a technicality). “In recent years,” observed the Times, “Mr. Cosby, 80, had admitted to decades of philandering, and to giving quaaludes to women as part of an effort to have sex, smashing the image he had built as a moralizing public figure.”

The Times took little part in the smashing. Cosby’s “moralizing” left him vulnerable to the Black Left, but not vulnerable enough for the Times to investigate any more than it had to. Brand’s race, by contrast, offered him no such protection. If anything, his race and newfound religion only made him more of a target. I only wish such targeting were an anomaly.