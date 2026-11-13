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Curtis Stinespring's avatar
Curtis Stinespring
1h

Too bad. Cosby could have been a hero. Such behavior from a man who could have gained the willing favors of dozens (maybe hundreds) of attractive women without resorting to drugs and rape.

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Ted P's avatar
Ted P
22m

This is something I've been saying for years.

In my opinion, his "point of no return" was condemning ghetto behavior--IIRC, something about 200 hundred dollar sneakers for kids, and adults who talk ghetto. Cosby's tone was angry and sarcastic, as though to say, "I can't believe you're OK with this."

The black elites were FURIOUS. I believe it was the last straw that triggered Cosby's "outing."

No tears here, though. Cosby is a criminal, and white people on his shows played the same kind of inferior-human comic-relief role that blacks used to, albeit subtler.

As for Cosby's book being a mess, it sweeps away any tiny shreds of respect that remained. His academic abilities (to include his "Ed.D." from the "School of Lifelong Learning"), it seems, were as worthless as his morals.

Cosby's downfall is a microcosm of black culture: tolerant of the vilest crimes, but not valid cultural criticism.

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