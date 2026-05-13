January 31, 2027, will be a troubling day for the descendants of Martin Luther King, Jr. After 50 years of being under seal, the FBI’s highly sensitive wiretap tapes and transcripts will be released by the National Archives. These are among the few King work products—if you can call them that—whose property rights the King family does not control.

As the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh found out the hard way, to even quote King’s “I Have a Dream Speech” requires the blessing of his heirs. In Walsh’s case, they refused to give it. Walsh’s series on King’s legacy, The Real History of Civil Rights Part 1: A New Constitution,” debuted on May 10. Said Walsh, “The civil rights movement, as you know it, is a lie.”

Walsh understands the family’s resistance. “The King you’ve heard of,” said Walsh is a “perfectly curated creation.” Manning the toll gates of the King legacy, the family has protected that creation from honest inquisitors like Walsh and extorted simpaticio producers into paying for the right to broadcast their shared illusions.

As early as 1984, King’s widow Coretta had begun marshaling her husband’s papers. To manage what came to be known as the Marin Luther King Jr. Papers Project, Coretta selected noted historian Clayborne Carson. In reviewing his papers, Carson and his staff came to a disturbing conclusion.

King had throughout his career, and especially in his doctoral dissertation, lifted passages wholesale from other people’s work. This was plagiarism, wrote distinguished historian Eugene Genovese, “on a scale so vast, as to leave no room for excuse or exculpation.”

After a full decade of academic cover-up, Theodore Pappas, managing editor of the The Chronicles, decided the time was right to go public. Wrote Pappas, “Three death threats, one left hook to the jaw, 40 rejections from 40 publishers in 40 months, and a sold-out first edition. Such was the response to my 1994 book, The Martin Luther King, Jr., Plagiarism Story.”

The Pappas experience affirms the truth of the 2009 comment by former Attorney General Eric Holder, “In things racial, we have always been, and we, I believe, continue to be, in too many ways, a nation of cowards.” Unfortunately, for the eight years of his presidency, Holder’s boss did his level best to ratchet up the anxiety.

Chad O. Jackson, a young black historian and film producer, has sloughed off the quiet oppression of the civil rights cartel. In his 19-part documentary series, The MLK Project, Jackson goes deep on King, exploring especially his Marxist roots and his Marxist entourage, including his speechwriters. Said Jackson, “What King was doing was certainly within the continuation and with the tradition of what Karl Marx and Frederich Engles had started.”

“The controlled and official narrative gives way to tyranny.” Jackson told podcaster Jason Whitlock. He and Whitlock both believe King exploited his Christian heritage to sell soft-boiled Marxism. Whitlock, in fact, called his conversation with Jackson, “the most important interview I’ve done.” Since that first interview, Jackson has become a frequent guest on Whitlock’s show.

For all the good work of Walsh, Pappas, Whitlock, and Jackson, the man who holds the keys to the Kingdom is leftist, Pulitzer Prize-winning civil rights historian David Garrow. In 2109, Garrow put his own legacy on the line when he published an 8,000-word article in the conservative British journal Standpoint titled, "The Troubling Legacy of Martin Luther King."

Garrow had spent weeks poring over more than 54,000 documents located on the National Archive’s website made available by the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992. Said Garrow after reviewing the documents, “I’m an MLK scholar—and I’ll never be able to view King in the same light.”

Despite Garrow’s impeccable credentials, he settled on Standpoint because all relevant American publications—The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Atlantic among them—rejected Garrow’s report.

The editors at the left-leaning UK Guardian actually paid Garrow for his work and then spiked the story thinking it “too risky.” Other editors used the excuse that Garrow was working from transcripts, not actual recordings. In truth, no FBI agent who valued his job would have doctored his notes knowing the tapes were still extant. But that lunatic scenario was excuse enough for a protective media.

Starting in 1963, with presidential permission, the FBI had been running surveillance on King. J. Edgar Hoover’s initial goal was to expose King’s relationship with his advisors, several of whom were communists or fellow travelers. What distracted the FBI agents were King’s sexual hijinks. According to the FBI, he had sex, often “unnatural,” with scores of women, many of them prostitutes, occasionally in group settings with other “reverends.”

Share

Much of this was well enough known. What appalled Garrow was the FBI’s documentation of King watching and laughing as a fellow pastor raped a young woman in a hotel room. Instead of trying to stop the rape, King reportedly encouraged the rapist.

D-Day is January 31, 2027. If the media find a spine and tell the truth—unlikely—King will be sharing a Satanic Rushmore with the likes of Weinstein, Epstein, and Bill Clinton. On the plus side, though, think of all those businesses unburdened by their commerce-killing “Martin Luther King Jr, Drive” addresses.