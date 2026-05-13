Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
3h

Back in the early '60s, my dad said MLK was a phony. I was not to repeat it.

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Jeanne Dukes's avatar
Jeanne Dukes
3h

I read Walsh's report earlier today. The majority of people simply refuse to believe the truth over the propaganda and lies and remain in denial. This is great. Thank you!

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