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Ken Smith's avatar
Ken Smith
4h

Excellent writeup.

The fever swamps (of which I am a denizen) are speculating Iran was used as a tool for perpetual Middle East unrest by the Brits, still playing the Great Game. This feels right.

Cutting out Lloyds of London from the shipping insurance market was a crafty play.

But pounding the Brits seems like a case of bouncing the rubble, since they self-destroying themselves with Islamic immigration as we speak.

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DonahuePapa's avatar
DonahuePapa
4h

I have stopped using Google AI altogether since the programmers of that AI seem to have programmed it to lie, leave out pertinent but inconvenient data, and intentionally mislead its users. I do still add a script for Grok, accompanying every question to limit AI hallucinations and any reliance of social media posts for information but Grok is trainable to produce credible information, while I don’t think Google AI is fixable, if you want reliable data.

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