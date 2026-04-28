When King Charles III and Queen Camilla of Britain arrived at the White House for a state visit Monday, it is unlikely that President Trump asked the King about Britain’s prominent role in the plot to sabotage his presidency, but he still has until Thursday.

Svetlana Lokhova thinks Trump should make Charles sweat (if possible, given that Prince Andrew can’t sweat). On Monday, Lokhova posted on X, “President Trump should demand from King Charles the full British government cooperation in the Russiagate investigation prosecutions. They refused to assist in the Durham investigation, as I was informed by the investigators themselves.”

The Russia-born, British historian Lokhova was an unwilling participant in the “grand conspiracy” she refers to as “Spygate,” Her recently updated 2020 book, Spygate Exposed, reveals in depth the role British agents played in the attempt to deny Trump the presidency.

On January 31, Lokhova posted on X, “A month after DNI Gabbard’s announcement that Obama led the treasonous conspiracy against President Trump, Obama travelled to London, England multiple times.” Having read her book, I implicitly trust Lokhova, but following President Reagan’s timeless advice, I decided to verify.

Google AI assured me Obama made no visits to the UK in 2025 or 2026. It placed Obama’s last trip to England in March 2024 “when Obama made an unannounced visit to 10 Downing Street.” Having no trust in Google AI on matters Obama, I turned to Elon Musk’s Grok.

Grok was more forthcoming, “In September 2025, [Obama] traveled to London for a public speaking event titled ‘An Evening with President Obama’ at The O2 Arena on September 24, 2025.” Grok also placed Obama in London “in early October 2025” after a trip to Dublin. Odd how Google missed this.

Grok proved much more helpful about former CIA head John Brennan as well. Brennan “participated in a UK Parliament committee session on November 5, 2025, providing oral evidence on ‘The UK’s future relationship with the US’.” This session was a “public formal meeting” but other meetings Brennan engaged in were less formal and less public. That Brennan had been named as a conspirator in a plot against his own president did not seem to trouble his British peers.

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Lokhova explained her concern about the London visits by Obama and Brennan. “Both Obama and Brennan visited London, England late last year (Obama—numerous times) after the announcement of the Florida Grand Jury investigation of Russiagate. Brennan is the target of this investigation, and Obama is person of interest.”

Two-plus years of this nonsense made Lokhova’s life hell

Lokhova continued, “Russiagate was hatched in London and run by Brennan out of England via [former CIA director] Gina Haspel, to provide Obama with “implausible deniability.” British spy Christopher Steele, CIA-British spy Stefan Halper, other members of British intelligence including its former head, Richard Dearlove, aided and abetted in the anti-Trump plot.”

It was Halper who sucked Lokhova into the conspiracy. In February 2014, she attended a Cambridge Intelligence Seminar dinner convened by Halper. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, then Obama’s Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, was a guest speaker. She and Flynn spoke about shared historical interests for 20 minutes but never met again. Two years later, working with the FBI on its Crossfire Hurricane investigation, Halpet persuaded the FBI that Lokhova, a British citizen, was a Russian Spy who seduced the gullible Flynn.

When the “honey pot” story exploded in the media in 2017, it shocked this happily married mother of a newborn. Lokhova’s denials were later confirmed as fact, but in the interim, “Academic opportunities evaporated, friendships collapsed under suspicion, and threats forced her to retreat from public life on police advice.” Lokhova was roadkill on the conspirators’ destructive march to oust Trump.

Lokhova hasn’t forgiven or forgotten. “President Trump should demand from King Charles the full British government cooperation in the Rusisagate investigation prosecutions.” This would include making witnesses like Steele and Halper available, turning over all the Russiagate documents, and providing a “list of British officials and persons Obama and Brennan met in the UK and what was discussed.”

But let’s face it: if Google AI won’t even acknowledge that Obama and Brennan visited the UK in late 2025, King Charles is not about to blow their cover.











