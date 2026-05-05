Jack’s Substack

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MissLadyK's avatar
MissLadyK
7h

A great reminder how fast they all jumped on the dystopian tyrannical bandwagon. Big names were banned along with tens of thousands of ordinary outspoken users. We may not all like Trump’s personality, but I would walk on broken glass to vote for him or even Republicans, although they are becoming harder to distinguish from the Dems. The Dems are a bunch of corrupt misfits that want to destroy our country and usher in Communism sprinkled with Sharia.

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
7h

These actions were a preview of what they want to do.... follow Europe's lead on speech regulation. If they regain power anytime soon, they will pick up where they left off.

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