Watching celebrity free speech champions flock to the defense of comedian manqué Jimmy Kimmel for his most recent assassination joke—saying Melania had “the glow” of “an expectant widow”—one has to wonder whether they know the internet forgets nothing.

A quick reminder. In January 2021, Facebook suspended President Trump for two years. Unimpressed, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey banned President Trump “for life.” Almost to a person, Kimmel included, Hollywood worthies applauded the social media oligarchs who were busily killing free speech. Worse still, they backed the Biden apparatchiks who were coercing the oligarchs.

The willing executioners of Hollywood never needed their arms twisted. They cheered on the censors. When Trump’s attorneys argued that Twitter did not ban the Taliban, Kimmel joked, “The fact that you’ve been determined to be more dangerous than the Taliban is kinda all you need to know.” Yahoo News approved this attack on free speech, headlining its article, “Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump The Scathing Truth About His Twitter Ban.”

Kimmel was hardly an outlier. “Trump started this year thinking he should be on Mt. Rushmore — now he can’t even get on Instagram,” chuckled Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “Seriously, in one weekend, Trump’s phone became a $2,000 flashlight.”

Before Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey banned Trump, “Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen was among those taunting Dorsey, “Today, civil rights groups are calling on you to do the right thing,” he tweeted.

I hoped Baron Cohen was doing his ironic “Borat” thing. He wasn’t.

Only through the Hollywood looking-glass can outfits demanding censorship be called “civil rights groups.” When Dorsey yielded to the pressure, Baron Cohen applauded the news. “Twitter finally banned Trump! We did it!” Added Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “What the fuck took you so long, Jack?”

Actor John Cusack seemed equally confused about civil rights, tweeting, “This move by Twitter and Facebook are the biggest blows to his fascism.” In the real world, John, suppressing speech is not a blow to anyone’s fascism.

Stephen King apparently never read my Obama Book, “You Lie.”

Horror novelist Stephen King chimed in, “Twitter finally got fed up with Trump's lying bullshit and took away his megaphone. Good.” King did not give a whit that the newly elected Democrats were pressuring Dorsey to take away Trump’s “megaphone,” the ultimate physical symbol of the First Amendment.

Comedian Wanda Sykes wanted more from Dorsey, “Can we put them on a family plan? Don Jr, Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, Jared, you too Melania...Shut all of those scoundrels down!”

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later regretted the Trump ban

Dorsey was listening and not just to Hollywood. Twitter banned “scoundrels” Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell, Roger Stone, Lin Wood, and Mike Lindell among others. If January 6 provided the left its Reichstag trigger, several other “conspiracy theories” could get a Twitter user banned, especially those involving COVID. In all, Twitter suspended some 70,000 Trump supporters.

To be sure, Biden’s deep state allies had their hooks into the social media platforms well before the 2020 election. A classic case is former FBI general counsel and Russiagate conspirator James Baker. After being forced out of the FBI for unauthorized leaks, Baker’s pals got him a job as deputy general counsel at Twitter.

President Trump leaving Walter Reed

In early October 2020 Trump was treated for COVID at Walter Reed Medical Center. On October 6, Trump tweeted that he was doing well, adding, “Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life.’’ Less than an hour after Trump’s tweet, Baker emailed Twitter’s head of Safety and Trust, Yuval Roth, “Why isn’t this POTUS tweet a violation of our COVID-19 policy? (Especially the ‘Don’t be afraid of Covid’ statement).”

Roth was baffled. “This tweet is a broad, optimistic statement,” he replied incredulously to Baker. “It doesn’t incite people to do something harmful.” It didn’t matter. Baker’s job was not to protect Twitter. It was to protect the Biden candidacy. It would get worse.

On October 14, 2020, the New York Post broke the story of the Hunter Biden laptop, That same day, the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force leaned on Twitter and Facebook. The Twitter people needed little persuasion—some 98 percent of their political donations went to Democrats. They were all in for Biden. Twitter blocked not only the Post story, but also the Post itself. Facebook, whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife donated $400 million to get out the Democratic vote, “deamplified” the laptop story, dramatically reducing its circulation.

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing in 2023, Baker was asked about his role in silencing the Post. To virtually every salient question regarding the laptop, Baker pleaded memory loss. “You were entrusted with the highest level of power at Twitter, but when you were faced with the New York Post story, instead of allowing people to judge the information for themselves, you rushed to find a reason why the American people shouldn’t see it,” said committee chair James Comer. “You did this because you were terrified of Joe Biden not winning the election in 2020.”

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Once “elected,” Team Biden took off the gloves. How oppressive was that regime? Federal Judge Terry Doughty spelled it out in his July 2023 ruling in the Missouri v. Biden case. By his lights, Team Biden had orchestrated “the most massive attack against free speech in United States history.”

Kimmel chose not to notice. He was too busy playing jester in Team Biden’s court. The team liked the way he helped keep the American people in line. In October 2021, responding to the Fauci claim that hospitals were running out of intensive care beds, Kimmel joked, "That choice doesn't seem so tough to me, Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in. We'll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy."

For all his mendacity, even Kimmel could not compete with fellow propagandist Stephen Colbert at CBS. His regular segment “The Vax Scene” featured dancing syringes all the better to lure thousands of unsuspecting young Americans to pointless vaccine-related injuries and deaths.

Last I looked Colbert and Kimmel still have their jobs, although Colbert for not much longer. The ironic beauty of fascist America is that can you make a huge salary—Kimmel, $15 million—by attacking the dictator who runs it.

Where was Borat when we needed him?