Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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ALtab's avatar
ALtab
Sep 26

Just another religious grifter used to divide and destroy. His fruits reveal opportunistic values, not those of Christ.

Thank you for the exposure of another in a long line of fake Christians, Jack!

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Al DuClur's avatar
Al DuClur
Sep 26

Both democrats and Republicans want their neighborhood to be safe. Only Republicans want a city to be safe overall

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