Two years ago I wrote an article headlined, “Why is Kansas City’s murder rate 74 times higher than that of neighboring Overland Park?” At the time, I never suspected that the most prominent figure in Overland Park, megachurch pastor Adam Hamilton, would run for US Senate as a Democrat, let alone that he would aspire to make his county as “diverse” as KCMO. That is one bizarre aspiration.

In 2023 Kansas City, Missouri, had a murder rate 74 times higher than that of Overland Park, Kansas. You read that right: not 74 percent, but 74 times. For those who may not know the area, Overland Park is the largest city in suburban Johnson County, a county that shares a long border with Kansas City, Missouri. In raw numbers, Kansas City’s roughly 500,000 people committed 185 murders in 2023. Overland Park’s 200,000 people committed just one. In 2025, KC had 141 murders to OP’s zero.

KC’S Murder rate was 74 times higher than“beige” Overland Park

A few years back as part of the Overland Park “dreaming team,” Hamilton concluded that the Johnson County, Kansas, suburbs were nor nearly as diverse as the metro area as a whole. Hamilton worried that Gen Zs would look around and say, “I don’t want to live around people like me. I want to live around people who are different than me. I want to live around people who can encourage and strengthen and challenge me in places.”

As he relates, Hamilton’s own kids told him, “I don’t want to live in Johnson County beige.” They rejected “the sameness of everything,” telling him, “We want the diversity.” In that daddy’s net worth is in the $20-25 million range, the kids may be able to finesse the best of both worlds, meaning high end home security systems and private schools for their children should they bother to have any.

Pastor Adam’s suburban mega church

Gen Zs are not the first generation to reject the seeming blandness of Johnson County. Young boomers were saying the same things a half century ago at least until their car got stolen, their home got broken in to, or their local public school lost its accreditation. Fully credentialed in only 2022, the Kansas City School District may rank high in diversity but in performance it now ranks 504 out of 509 districts statewide .

Over the last half century or so, white Kansas City has become de facto Catholic or gay. Few gays care about schools, and Catholics have their own. Unless they had money enough for elite private schools, young Jews and Protestants, including black Protestants of means, typically fled to Johnson County when their kids came of age. Ask them why and it was always “the schools.” The “diversity” of Kansas City, Missouri. made Overland Park prosperous and Hamilton rich.

Instead of encouraging his congregants to go back and help solve Kansas City’s problems, “Pastor Adam” soothes the guilty souls of these urban refugees with his kumbaya Christianity. Historically keen on the separation of church and state, Democrats have turned a blind eye to Hamilton’s use of the pulpit as political platform.

His challenge now is to reconcile the faithful to the race-obsessed sex and death cult that is the modern Democrat Party. In his September 18 weekly pastor’s update, for instance, Hamilton admits that his church sponsored Kansas City’s Pridefest but insists he “didn’t know there was a ‘drag queen story time’ at the PrideFest until these ads came out.”

Young Kansas woman Evan Barker explains how her party lost its way

Hamilton seems unaware that today’s Democrat does not apologize for diversity. They/them celebrate it. “The modern party has gone off the cultural deep end,” writes former high-level Democratic operative Evan Barker, a young woman from suburban KC. “I watched the progressives become obsessed with culture war issues to the detriment of everything else. They were fixated on abolishing the police, ‘free for all’ immigration policies, racialism, and gender ideology.” As to solving urban problems, Dems had left that cause to Donald Trump.

This is the party to which Hamilton has sold his soul. One confused dude, he was registered as a Republican from 2020-2026, but in 2024, he voted for Kamala Harris. Yet when asked on MS NOW if he would want Harris, the ultimate “diverse” candidate, to campaign with him, he visibly shuddered, “No, I would not.”

Hamilton went on to explain that “the national Democrats, some of the leaders, do not represent where the people of Kansas are.” Harris is the early frontrunner in the 2028 presidential race. Her challengers, like Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, are running to the left of Harris. If elected, Hamilton could very well enable this increasingly radical party to seize control of a Senate that would absolutely not “represent where the people of Kansas are.”

And then what, Adam?