Jack’s Substack

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James Washington's avatar
James Washington
Apr 11

I have a bit of background in Conflict both military and academic. My first take on the casualties was that an early report of 3-4,000 was probably correct. I then spoke with long time medical provider. He has an Iranian associate who related about his family in Iran and that in one group of 11 there gad been 4 killed by the IRGC. On that bit of data I accept 30,000 minimum with the possibility it could be twice that. There is no question as to why even with the destruction we and the IDF have accomplished the majority opposition won’t go to the barricades yet.

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
Apr 11

Jack, I feel the same way about Megyn. There is a deep end these guys go off when they get 💵 signs in their eyes. The truth will not only set you free, if you wait it out it always reveals itself.

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