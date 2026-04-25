Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
18h

The additional travesty of charging George Zimmerman with a crime was when President Trump named Pam Bondi as Attorney General. Fortunately, and although it took a year, Trump realized the error in his ways and got rid of her.

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
17h

It would be intriguing to understand if the SPLC's rise correlates with Obama's three terms as President.

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