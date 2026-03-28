Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Rose Mulbery's avatar
Rose Mulbery
Mar 28

Every accusation made by Owens and Carlson are supposition with no evidence and therefore qualify as propaganda. It’s just an attention-getter that they are using to make money off the death of Charlie Kirk.

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
Mar 28

If these ignorant people help that monster get off, I hope they rot in hell.

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