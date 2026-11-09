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Linda Nelson's avatar
Linda Nelson
13h

Great article. As a nation, we have devalued integrity and now view outright lies as acceptable political speech. That, and in influx of "immigrants" who clearly do not share our values spells trouble for our country.

I'm delighted with Trump's choice! Can't wait to see him take on the Dems going forward. Wish our elected Republicans had the backbone to stand with Trump and Miller and get his agenda passed while we still have a small window of opportunity--but alas, I'm guessing they will decide it is time for another recess!

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Paul Murphy's avatar
Paul Murphy
13h

Yep: as someone else said (words to the effect of) " It's not what they know, it's that what they know is mostly wrong" - probably the biggest challenge to American democracy is fixing that. More grok, less NYT?

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