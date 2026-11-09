Likely House Speaker Hakeen Jeffries does not much like Stephen Miller, President Trump’s freshly appointed Chief of Staff. Jeffries so dislikes Miller that on Sunday’s ABC This Week, he called for Miller’s “kind of MAGA extremism to be eradicated." Eradicated, Hakeen? How, exactly? Charlie Kirk-style? And Miller’s “the extremist”?

No, what the Left hates about Miller is not what he says, but how well and how knowledgeably he says it. “Stephen Miller is a wartime consigliere,” wrote Roger Stone on X, “a tough knowledgeable guy who understands Executive Power, & will use executive orders & Executive Privilege to fight endless investigations and the incoming tsunami of lawfare to order save the Trump presidency.”

Miller first hit the mattresses as a student at Duke University. In March 2006, he was writing a bi-weekly column for the student publication, The Chronicle, when Crystal Mangum, a troubled black prostitute with a criminal record, accepted a stripping gig at a lacrosse team house party. Sensitive to the nuances of race, the lacrosse players had asked the stripper agency for white girls. They reluctantly settled on Mangum and another prostitute of color when the two women showed up.

The player’s reservations were warranted. Mangum accused three of the players of rape. If she had. been white, or the players black, the accusation would not have gone beyond Durham. Her being black in an election year gave the progressive outrage machine all the excuse it needed to turn up the juice.

Liberal icon, Crystal Mangum, released this year after serving 13 years for murder

On campus, 88 faculty and staff promptly took out a full-page ad in The Chronicle condemning the accused “regardless of the results of the police investigation.” Miller used his “Miller Time” column in the Chronicle to rebut the faculty and defend the players. “His pieces took on a thoughtful but commanding tone, displaying a reflective quality fitting of the then-young philosophy major,” wrote Zoe Kolenovsky in a surprisingly positive February 2025 feature in the Chronicle.

Only an ideologue could ignore the evidence. Upon being informed of Magnum’s accusation, all 46 white players submitted DNA samples. As Miller documented, the case against the three accused began to collapse from the day the accusations were made. The DNA tests cleared them early on. Mangum’s story slowly eroded. And the behavior of local district attorney Mike Nifong grew increasingly more erratic.

Campus scolds, however, consciously failed to acknowledge the contrary evidence. The 88 Duke profs refused to retract their condemnation, and the media, most prominently the New York Times, stuck to their privileged white boys narrative.

On August 25, 2006, more than five months after the incident, the Times tried to shore up the case against the accused in a lengthy front-page story about this “tangled American opera of race, sex, and privilege.” Within hours of the article’s appearance online, Miller and independent bloggers had waded through its errors and omissions and deconstructed it to its preposterous woke core.

As it turned out, there was no case. District Attorney Nifong built his prosecution of the three accused players on a foundation of suppressed evidence and outright lies. Months before North Carolina Attorney General Roy Hooper dropped all charges against the three players, Miller wrote, “There are few greater evils a person can suffer than to face trial for a heinous crime he did not commit.”

Following a detailed review of the record, Miller added, “This travesty has been allowed to continue because we live in a nation paralyzed by racial paranoia.” Leaders recognized this case as an injustice, he explained, but feared “there would be a political price to pay” if they publicly denounced it.

Duke Lacrosse showed America’s Ben Crumps a new career path

Miller was right. Although Nifong was disgraced and disbarred, leftists in and out of the media saw the untapped potential of manufactured race-sex-class incidents during election years. Their strategy counted on the timidity of the right.

In 2012, these operatives gave us the “little boy” with his iced tea and Skittles, Trayvon Martin. In 2014, we met Ferguson’s “gentle giant,” Michael Brown. In 2020, they hit pay dirt with George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. In 2026, they tried to squeeze outrage out of the Mississippi drowning of Nolan Wells and succeeded with the alleged gang rape of Cornell’s Jane Doe. Every one of these cases—and more—was a hoax. In every case, lives were ruined.

The immediate consequences of the Duke Hoax were brutal. “This woman has destroyed everything I worked for in my life,” Dave Evans, one of the accused, would tell Ed Bradley on CBS’s "60 Minutes. “She’s put it on hold. She’s destroyed two other families, and she’s brought shame on a great university. And, worst of all, she’s split apart a community and a nation on facts that just didn’t happen and a lie that should have never been told.”

Duke students apparently have no institutional memory

Knowing he was on the right side of history, the media have been reluctant to retell Miller’s Duke origin story. In May 2017, however, Vanity Fair’s William Cohan took a stab. He conceded that “Miller defended the lacrosse players in print, despite nearly universal condemnation of them by others on campus and in the media.”

Cohan might have added that this trial by fire toughened Miller, taught him the need to master the facts before taking on the major media Leviathan. But no, Cohan deduced another motive. Wrote Cohan, “His outspoken support for the players—even before the indictments were handed up—got him plenty of national media attention, which he enthusiastically embraced.”

Immune to the Left’s reflex charge of racism or xenophobia, Miller continues to tell the truth. So effective is he as a truth teller, leftists have no way to shut him up short of arresting him. Smart money says they will try.