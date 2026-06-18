On June 16, 2015, Donald Trump and wife Melania embarked on the most famous escalator ride in world history. They descended to the lobby of Trump Tower where the future president launched his seemingly improbable campaign. From day one, the media failed to understand Trump’s appeal.

In announcing his candidacy for the presidency, Trump spoke from the heart, unscripted. “When Mexico sends its people,” he told a skeptical media, “they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

The media worldwide expressed shock and dismay. NBC headlined its story “Donald Trump Announces Presidential Bid By Trashing Mexico, Mexicans.” The UK Guardian went harder still: “Donald Trump’s tirade on Mexico’s ‘drugs and rapists’ outrages US Latinos.”

When Trump refused to go away, the media responded by removing all context from his remarks. On July 23, 2015, BBC claimed that “Trump called Mexican immigrants ‘rapists’ and ‘criminals.’” On September 26, 2015, a New York Times op-ed casually cited “Trump’s claim that illegal Mexican immigrants are ‘rapists.” On September 28, a Time magazine op-ed cited “Trump’s comment that Mexican immigrants are ‘rapists.’”

At the time, few in the media took Trump seriously, but with each point he gained in the polls, the opposition ratcheted up the race baiting to scare away independents and week-kneed Republics. There was something so disruptive about Trump that the media felt little compunction about distorting his easily verified remarks, even lying about them. They knew their Democratic allies would turn a blind eye and the respectable Right would shy from challenging them on a subject with racial implications.

The consensus on the Left was that Trump was gaining traction by appealing to the racist instincts of the American people. On July 23, 2015, NBC ran an opinion piece that established a useful metaphor for defining Trump’s appeal. In an essay titled, “Trump Is Latest Pied Piper Of Dog Whistle Politics,” Stephen Nuño-Pérez wrote, "In fact, his basic message is a racial one: this is a white country, under threat from invading minorities.”

From the very beginning, the media misunderstood what made Trump popular. He wasn’t dog whistling racism. He was displaying courage under fire. Unlike other GOP candidates, he refused to apologize even when his fellow Republicans demanded he do so. As he told Howard Kurtz,then on Fox News, "I can never apologize for the truth." After the flaccid campaigns of Bush, Bush, McCaio, and Romney, Trump’s defiance won over conservatives still uncertain of his conservative credentials.

In a July 2015 interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Trump pointed out that as many as 80 percent of female migrants ate sexually assaulted during the trip across the US border. The impressively mindless Lemon countered that these women were raped during the journey “not the immigrants raping people after they get here.”

Said Trump, “Well, somebody's doing the raping, Don. I mean, you know, somebody's doing it. Who's doing the raping? How can you say such a thing?"

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The more the media attacked, the harder Trump fought back, and the more popular he grew for his willingness to call out media lies. Democrats misunderstood the dynamic. Instead of conceding Trump his point, they amplified their own lies.

On January 11, 2016, former Maryland governor and aspiring presidential candidate Martin O’Malley credited Trump with saying “all Mexicans are rapists and murderers.” On August 1, 2016, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine went even further in his slander.

“The thing that amazes me is the depth of his trash talking with Latinos,” said Kaine, “saying all Mexicans are rapists and going after Latino immigrants.” It was bad enough to conflate illegal aliens with immigrants. Almost every Democrat did that, but Kaine extended Trump’s rape accusation to “all Mexicans,” a slander so bold it alerted even independents to the depths of Democratic mendacity.

Democrats learned nothing over tbe course of these last 11 years. As Trump strides across the world stage, the unquestioned leader of the world, free and otherwise, Democrats remain stuck on petty and pointless. To this day, they queue up to call Trump “racist” unaware that they have devalued the very word far more than they have damaged President Trump.