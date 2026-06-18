Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Stephanie Ross's avatar
Stephanie Ross
14m

You’re right, it makes me love him more

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
7m

It seems like even the Media Matters types have sensed that the “racist” charge isn’t working, so they’ve switched to “pedo,” which has even less basis.

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