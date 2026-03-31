What’s most curious about the Chicago Bulls’ waiver of 24-year-old guard Jaden Ivey is that, to this point, team execs have not refuted Ivey’s claim that he was waived for questioning the NBA’s “Pride Month.”

The timeline is hard to deny. The injury-plagued Ivey was traded to the Bulls from the Detroit Pistons on February 2. He started three of the four games he played in before being injured again. Four days later, Ivey posted a lengthy video on Instagram in which he called certain music “wicked” and criticized abortion. He could have survived those critiques but not his challenge of NBA’s “Pride Month” celebrations.

Yes, Pride Month is a real thing in the NBA, but it is hard to understand exactly why. Of the 450 players currently on NBA rosters not one is openly gay. Despite player disinterest, teams have hosted Pride nights, parades, community events, even drag performances.

“They say come join us for Pride Month to celebrate unrighteousness,” said Ivey. “They proclaim it. They proclaim it on the billboards. They proclaim it in the streets. Unrighteousness.” On his posts, Ivey has said nothing hateful about gays and nothing critical of homosexual behavior that cannot be found in the Bible—Old Testament or New.

No one cares. Said Bulls coach Billy Donovan without conviction, “We have people from all different walks of life working in the building, There’s got to be a high level of respect for one another, and we’ve got to help each other and be accountable to those standards.”

Those “different walks” should include practicing Christians, but those Christians, despite their numbers, have no lobby to match that of LGBTQ activists. Nor will Christians find support in a sports media whose practitioners were groomed in the same liberal J-Schools as their counterparts in the news. Sports reporters at Pravda had more freedom of expression than the captive souls at ESPN.

Best outcome: Ivey returns to Purdue to graduate and reclaim his remaining eligibility

To be sure, Ivey has had his challenges. A Purdue alum, I watched every game of Ivey’s meteoric two-year stint as a Boilermaker. A program famously known for recruiting Indiana kids and retaining them through graduation, Purdue could not keep Ivey down on the farm. He was drafted fifth overall by the Pistons after his sophomore year and jumped unready into a world indifferent to his soul.

In his rookie year, Ivey flourished, but off the court he floundered. He candidly talks about the hedonistic life style available to all NBA players and accessed by many, if not most. The teams do little to discourage this kind of behavior. Earlier this year, for instance, the Atlanta Hawks planned a celebration to honor the city's Magic City strip club, “an iconic cultural institution.”

When cooler heads in the NBA persuaded the Hawks to cancel “Magic City Night,” the Hawks got in the last word. Said a team spokesman, "As a franchise, we remain committed to celebrating the best of Atlanta -- with authenticity -- in ways that continue to unite and bring us all together." That “us all” does not include the league’s Christians.

Despite the easy accessibility of women for an NBA star like Ivey, the vice that crippled him was pornography. He speaks candidly about the hold it had on him and his struggles to free himself from its grip. In desperation, with a son on the way, Ivey finally “just called out to Jesus, ‘just please change my life.’” In changing his life, Ivey had indispensable help from wife Caitlyn who’s “been there for me through thick and thin.”

Ivey, wife Caitlyn, and their three children

Ivey will be the first person to admit his own emotional fragility. Knowing this, the Bulls’ execs chose to kill his career without even attempting to understand him or counsel him. From Robespierre on, the mindless grip of an empty ideology has turned many a heart hard.

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"[The Bulls] said my conduct is detrimental to the team," said Ivey after being waived. "Why didn't they just say, 'We don't agree with his stance on LGBTQ'? Why didn't they say that? ... How is it conduct detrimental to the team? What did I do to the team? What did I do to the players?"

Ivey can expect little support from his fellow players and even less from the media. Those who demanded justice for the kneeling Marxist Colin Kaepernick will remain mute for a man who takes a knee only for Jesus. Ideology is just one part of the equation. Fear of the ideologues is the real story.