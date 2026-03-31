Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
Mar 31

Remember the NBA’s stunning and brave stand against the CCP’s brutal oppression of minority groups?

I don’t remember that either.

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Suburban VA Dad's avatar
Suburban VA Dad
Mar 31

The NBA is an absolutely terrible product and a disgrace to the beautiful sport of basketball.

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