In writing earlier this week about the nine years that have passed between Fredrick Demond Scott’s arrest for murdering six people in Kansas City and his trial for the same, I was reminded of how justice used to work in America and not all that long ago.

The scene of the crime in question was the same as Scott’s, Kansas City, Missouri. The year was 1953. The date, September 28. Keep that date in mind. At 11 a.m. that morning a seemingly distraught middle-aged woman called at the French Institute of Notre Dame De Sion, a private Catholic school, and spoke to a Sister Morand. The woman claimed to be the aunt of six-year-old Bobby Greenlease.

Bonnie Heady, the aunt that wasn’t

Bobby’s mother had suffered a heart attack, the woman said, and Bobby had to accompany his aunt to nearby St. Marty’s Hospital. The ersatz aunt convinced Sister Morand she was telling the truth. My friends native to Kansas City the same age as Bobby say their childhoods were haunted by what happened in the days to come.

Within a few hours of the abduction, the Greenleases received their first ransom letter. The kidnappers were demanding $600,000 in small bills. Robert Greenlease Sr., a wealthy Cadillac dealer, was determined to pay. On October 5, the kidnappers called Greenlease confirming they had received the money and promising the release of Bobby within 24 hours.

Bobby never returned. The pair of kidnappers had killed him within hours of abducting him. Bonnie & Carl were not exactly populist heroes a la Bonnie & Clyde. The son of a respected Kansas lawyer, Carl Hall, 34 at the time, lived a life of accelerated decay, burning through a $200,000 inheritance quicker than you could say “downward mobility.”

Hall had hooked up with Bonnie Heady, 41, shortly before the murder. Having blown her own inheritance and divorced her livestock broker husband, Heady was a gal after Carl’s own heart. When the two met and mind melded into a twisted co-dependency, she was turning tricks on the streets of nearby St. Joseph, MO.

The dysfunctional couple held it together through the kidnapping plot but quickly dissipated. Upon receipt of the $600,000—more than $7 million in 2026 money—they drove to St. Louis and went on an industrial strength bender. Still drunk, Hall beat up Heady and split with the money, spending it showily and extravagantly all over town.

Fredrick Demond Scott never got a headline like this, not even in Kansas City

St. Louis police quickly caught on. On October 6, they arrested Hall. He promptly confessed to the kidnapping and ratted out Heady. Within a week, the two perps spilled out the details. Even before the kidnapping, they had purchased some quicklime and dug out a grave in Heady’s backyard in St. Joseph. For no good reason, they drove across the state line into Kansas after the abduction where Hall shot the unsuspecting boy. They then brought the body back to St. Joseph and planted flowers on Bobby’s grave.

On October 30, 1953, Hall and Heady appeared before a federal judge in Kansas City and pleaded guilty. On November 19, 1953, after hearing the evidence, a federal jury in Kansas City barely had time to drink their first coffee before recommending the death penalty. The judge sentenced them to be executed four weeks hence.

Ethel, like Bonnie, was older than her mate

The co-conspirators were executed at the same time in the same Jefferson City gas chamber on December 18, 1953, less than three months after they kidnapped and killed Bobby Greenlease.

In June of that same year, 1953, in New York’s Sing-Sing prison, atomic spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed together as well, in their case with an assist from Con Ed. Justice was swift and terrible in those not so long ago days, and perhaps even more just than it is today. Being white, wealthy, or a Marxist cause célèbre offered little or no immunity. Supporters of Fredrick Demond Scott or Karmelo Anthony or Lindsay Clancy do not know how good they’ve got it.