Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brook Maese's avatar
Brook Maese
9h

Oh, the good old days, when murderers received swift and certain justice.

Reply
Share
working rich's avatar
working rich
8h

“Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed together as well, in their case with an assist from Con Ed. ….”

Never heard the electric chair described so well.

Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Cashill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture