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Frank Santora's avatar
Frank Santora
2h

Never a fan of Boy George before, I welcome and appreciate this song and his message. I, for one,

am sick, tired and disgusted with the lack of response by Israel’s allies. Not looking to start a war,

but the people that attacked on that Oct 7th deserve no mercy.

They have continued the hostilities in a manner that doesn’t draw the appropriate reprisal from the rest of the world. As if, other countries are glad it wasn’t them and maybe this will be the last time. All of them, America included, (Munich Olympics, 9/11, etc.) need to get their heads out of the sand. There is no cure for what those people have; Therefore the only way to end the situation, is to end them. I don’t believe the nations that usually give an understanding nod will object. They must know that, they too are in line, albeit nearer the end.

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
3h

Politics is about more than two well-defined sides, but in practice it usually comes down to two sides. These days, the Democrat/left side includes the pro-Gaza types, which means they are essentially pro-Hamas. This is one of the reasons for the Democrat polycrisis (as Jeff Childers likes to call it). Some number of Democrats and even leftists will not vote for that. The latest example: https://nypost.com/2026/08/06/opinion/im-a-longtime-democrat-fighting-to-restore-my-partys-soul-in-michigan/

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