First, WNBA sensation Sophie Cunningham stands against the trans crowd. Then NFL great Aaron Rodgers takes down Anthony Fauci and ESPN. Next, former NBA first-rounders Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White announce plans to enter the May 2027 WNBA Draft to expose the league’s hypocrisy.

But the boldest and riskiest act of public dissent came from the unlikeliest source, veteran rock and roller Boy George. At 65, the androgynous Culture Club survivor may seem a bit long in the tooth to be relevant, but he is 12 years younger than Bruce Springsteen who never tires of “mouthing like sheep” and 18 years younger than Mick Jagger who has accepted the wisdom of keeping his mouth shut except while performing.

Boy George as a young they/them

Born George Alan O’Dowd in London, the OG gender bender has turned faith bender, fusing his native Catholicism with Buddhism. Although not Jewish, his inspiring reggae-inspired “We Will Dance Again” makes his sympathies clear: “But if you’re ever confused, I stand with the Jews/ I don’t feel brave, I just need to behave, like a human.”

The video for “We Will Dance Again” is set against peaceful images from the open-air Nova music festival staged about a mile from the Gaza border. At dawn on October 7, 2023, Hamas militants attacked the defenseless festival goers killing 378—136 of them female—wounding many more, taking 44 people hostage, and raping men and women both.

Israeli festival-goer fleeing Hamas pursuers

The song’s AI-aided lyrics are more lucid and explanatory than those of a typical rock protest. Sings Boy George, “You say genocide, I say war/ When you're attacked, that's what the army's for/ Does it get ugly? You bet it does/ When I know you wanna kill every last one of us.”

A genuine concern for Israel is that October 7 was not a one-off. Implicit in the chant “from the river to the sea” is the threat of repeating an October-7 like massacre on an industrial scale, killing—or at least trying to—”every last one of us.”

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At least 1200 people were murdered by Hamas on that October 7. Roughly 10 milllion people live in Israel. 340 million live in America. To put Israeli sentiments in perspective, imagine, say, if the Sinaloa cartel swarmed out of the state of Chihuahua, attacked a music festival in El Paso, and murdered 40,000 Americans, raped many more, and took thousands hostages.

Ask yourself, how much of Chihuahua would still be standing? Of course, the global Left and their American fifth columnists would condemn our “disproportionate respoonse” and ask us to move on, but hey, we still remember the Alamo.

Boy George asks the world to remember the Nova Music Festival: “You never mention October 7/ Young girls raped against trees/ Murdered brutally/ For the crime of dancing/ You condemn the Jews with selective memory.” Boy George knows what he is up against: “Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep/ Propaganda fueled by the internet feels so weak.”

The song has the power to move people. Its stirring refrain “But trust me, we will dance again/ We will dance again/ We will dance again/ And there will be no war” has the punch of an anthem. The challenge for Boy George will be to find an audience brave enough to sing along..