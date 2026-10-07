Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Hotspur777's avatar
Hotspur777
Oct 7

Another excellent article, perhaps your most sensitive and incisive. For how many years were we told that the bigots in America were the right, especially the religious Right?

Now they have torn the mask off, and the left is far more virulent than we ever imagined. Sure, I always knew that Communists were bloodthirsty butchers in the Soviet Union and in China, but the left in America and Western Europe? They just wanted good wages for union workers, and a social safety net, they would never stoop to violence against an ethnic group, especially not the Jews. Behold them now step forth in their true colors.

I'm reminded of the assassination of Kennedy in 1963 when I read the accounts in Life and Look magazines, which assured me that Dallas was a hotbed of right-wing conservatism, particularly the John Birch society.

What a red herring! Lee Harvey Oswald was a dedicated communist. But the indirection is always there in the propaganda of the left.

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Tanto Minchiata's avatar
Tanto Minchiata
Oct 7Edited

There is no "hope to be a mensch". There is only be or not be. Just be a mensch and you'll find you are a mensch. What man doesn't want to be a mensch? It's that simple.

You put your finger on the key things. The first is that no matter how American or French or German, name your country, Jews think they may be, their detractors will never accept them, and will make decisions about them solely on the basis of identity. Looking back on my life, I can count a handful of significant events that I didn't realize at the time, but do now, were influenced by the fact that I'm a Jew. The second is that the pattern you mention of Jews being useful and then discarded has been repeated throughout history. When Jews get "kicked out of a country", it's always because their utility to the ruling class has been sucked dry, besides being made scapegoats for something they didn't do. That's the last service we provide - being blamed for the f-k ups of the ruling class.

Jew hatred is a mental illness. It's completely irrational, usually incurable, and out of proportion to other types of racial animus, in the sense that the provocation producing the hatred is typically imaginary, not real. It's useful to politicians seeking to distract the masses from their inadequacies. It's religious dogma for devout Muslims. It's stupid and destructive and usually backfires on the hater. Such is life. The fact that the American Left and the so-called far Right use it as a tool of influence is a testament to the fact that they share more in common than either group would like to acknowledge.

The golden age of Jews in America may be behind us for the moment. Whether it comes back, to the benefit of America is up to the rest of America. Israel is reaching escape velocity. If you don't know what I mean, within 5 years you will. Intelligence is the oil of the 21st century. Guess who has a lot of intelligence?

God Bless America. Am Yisrael Chai.

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