Even when I was young I was glad I was not a Jew. Let me explain. In researching my 2023 book, Untenable: The True Story of White Ethic Flight From America’s Cities, I came to see that Jews had made a greater contribution to the arts and commerce of my native Newark, New Jersey, than all the other ethnic groups combined.

Growing up in Weequahic (pronounced “week-wake”), the city’s primary Jewish neighborhood, were the likes of Philip Roth, Edward Koch, Jerome Kern, Fanny Brice, Jerry Lewis, Dore Schary, and Leslie Fiedler, not to mention the founders of Bambergers, Ronson Lighters, Pathmark, and Home Depot.

By contrast, my largely working class Catholic section of comparable size produced one famous person, the subject of the book and movie, The Catcher Was a Spy. That person would be the heroic Princeton grad and 18-year MLB vet Moe Berg, one of about three Jews in the neighborhood. As to entrepreneurs, the only one of note I could name was my cousin Mickey, who, despite a sixth-grade education, built a halfway successful scrap iron business.

Coming of age in this world, my Catholic friends and I experienced little of the pressure our Jewish friends did. None of us had to compete with a cousin Philip who won a Pulitzer Prize or a cousin Jonas who found a cure for polio or a cousin Robert who built an atom bomb. It was much easier being us. Most parents were happy if we stayed sober, got a job with a pension, and produced a bunch of grandchildren.

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Moving to Kansas City after grad school, and not knowing anyone in this time zone, I gravitated to the Jewish Community Center for the simple reason they had good sports leagues. I was treated well from the beginning and made enough real friends that my kids wearied of going to bar and bat mitzvahs.

For all their success, however, I sensed among my Jewish buddies an unease that I’ve never felt, a sense of not quite belonging. One friend quoted his father as saying, “Thank God for the schvartzes.” What he meant, my friend explained, was that when the pogroms began the brownshirts would find blacks a much more tempting target.

The pogroms? In America? Please! I thought these guys all a wee bit paranoid. Hell, Irving Berlin wrote White Christmas. How much more assimilated could an ethnic group get?

I got an up close look at the source of the paranoia when I was commissioned by the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education (MCHE) to produce The Holocaust: Through Our Own Eyes. This documentary featured the commentary of some 40 Holocaust victims. The children and grandchildren of these survivors heard these stories long before I did. They absorbed a message I never had to.

In the course of production, I found myself in the midst of an unexpected conflict. On the one side were those sponsors, my allies, who wanted to keep the theme apolitical. On the other side were those who wanted to use the Holocaust as a cudgel against the American Right.

Rev. Robert Meneilly warned his Jewish friends about the “religious right,” me included.

Chief among the cudgelers was an influential Presbyterian minister and MCHE board member who worried out loud that “The Republican party in Johnson County has been captured by the New Right and stealth candidates.” Most area Jews lived in Johnson County, Kansas. The minister considered this threat “far greater than the old threat of communism.”

Although my team held the line on the documentary, Team Left was winning the county. At the time, that meant using whatever tools were available, the Holocaust included, to scare Jews away from their Israel-friendly allies on the Right and into the welcoming embrace of their politely Marxist comrades.

As history will record, Jews proved useful to the Left until Muslims proved more useful. Little by little, stereotyping became fashionable again. One began to hear whispers about “the Jews” even in academic circles. Back in the day, If my kith and kin screwed up, got caught embezzling or having sex with minors, we were such small timers the story might not even make the back pages unless, of course, the pedo was a priest. It was easier being us.

Not having the wherewithal to get involved with, say, a Bernie Madoff or a Jeffery Epstein, we were spared the public shame and the collective sense of ethnic guilt increasingly visited on Jews. With near impunity, the Left projected that guilt on to the scrappy survivor State of Israel. One can have reasoned gripes with Israel. But on the Left, the pushback was more than griping, and it wasn’t reasoned. It was strategic.

As I write today, on October 7, I am particularly conscious of how much easier it is not to be a Jew. What has to unnerve Jews in the west even more than the horrors of October 7, 2023, was the awful epiphany of October 8, 2023, when Jews woke to find their supposed allies on the Left either staying “impartial” or lining up to support Hamas.

In the three years since, facts be damned, denouncing Israel’s imagined genocide in Gaza has become a minimum expectation for aspiring Democratic politicians. This very day in London, the leftist-Muslim alliance commemorated the Hutu-style slaughter of innocents on October 7 with a stunningly insensitive celebratory march.

Jews in London today have nearly as much to fear as they did in Berlin 90 years ago. In America, Jews have every reason to be wary, to be cautious, to keep a low profile. My friends’ unease now makes sense. For security reasons alone, I am glad I am not a Jew. I just hope that when push comes to shove I can be a mensch.