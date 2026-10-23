Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
3d

If someone kills a guy who is just riding his bike, what chance do the rest of us have? Too bad someone wasn't there with a gun to kill the illegal swine right then and there.

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
3d

I am sorry, though, for you and for all of us, that those who should've maintained our borders not only passively failed to do so but actively opened the doors wide and invited in completely unvetted hordes.

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