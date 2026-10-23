The news came via an email from the head of my college graduating class at Siena College. It read simply, “Dan Frament’s Killer Admits Guilt.” I should not have learned this in an email. The news should have been in the headlines for the last year, and those headlines should have been echoed everywhere by New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul, but they weren’t.

The attached article by Joe Wilkinson reporting for the local Daily Voice predictably buries the lede. It comes in the seventh and final paragraph: “Additionally, Zacarias-Garcia is likely to face deportation when he's released, as he is believed to be in the U.S. illegally.”

Additionally? Believed to be?

An attorney and US Army veteran, Frament made the mistake of remaining in the area where we attended college, metro Albany. A so-called “sanctuary state,” New York proved much too attractive to the likes of Albino Zacarias-Garcia (AZC). On April 18, 2024, Frament was bicycling on a designated trail when AZC, then just 25, stabbed and beat him to death. The case remained unsolved for more than a year until AZC was arrested for two additional stabbings, and investigators linked his DNA to the Frament murder.

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The late Daniel Frament

Credit goes to WAMC radio for putting AZC’s immigration status in the headline, however euphemistically, “‘Illegal entrant’ charged with murder in 2024 bike trail death.” Reading the article, one senses that authorities know no more about AZC’s age, name, and place of birth than they do those of Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

In the year that passed between AZC’s arrest for the murder and his admission of guilt, authorities still did not have a fix on his movements within the United States. He seems to have entered the country illegally in the final year of Biden’s ad hoc open-door policy and got right to work.

If the media seem incurious and the governor mute, state residents want to know how AZC got here and why he chose New York. The responses to a post by WNYT News Channel 13 suggest a growing resentment among a citizenry weary of being deceived. From the top:

“So where’s he from?”

“Thank you, wonderful governor”

“Diversity is our strength.”

“Yeah, border security comes with a hefty price tag. Safety.”

“ICE ICE Baby”

Google AI tells us, “New York is widely considered a sanctuary state.” Google AI also tells us, “New York Governor Kathy Hochul has stated that New York is not a sanctuary for criminals.” But then again, Democrat Hochul is currently locked in a surprisingly tight reelection race against Republican Bruce Blakeman. She’ll say what she has to. The governor obviously sees more vote-harvesting potential scaring coeds about imaginary rapes than she does in apologizing to citizens for real murders.

In any case, AZC did not appear to have a criminal record when he came to New York, at least not enough of one to make the DNA database. He quickly made up for lost time at Dan Frament’s expense.

Although Siena is a small college, I cannot claim to have known Frament well enough to deserve a “sorry for your loss.” I did feel, however, the shiver that all of us feel when a good citizen is brutally murdered by someone who should never have had the opportunity.

The unfortunate truth is that the 81 million people who allegedly voted for Joe Biden in 2020 welcomed AZC into this country. The 3 million-plus people who actually did vote for Gov. Hochul in 2022 welcomed him to New York State. Here is hoping enough of them have sobered up.