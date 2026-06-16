Not since Jussie Smollett got “mugged” has the Chicago anti-racist crowd had so much raw meat to chomp on. As the Associated Press reported on June 10, someone planted a large cross in a Chicago Park and set it on fire.

It was not just any park. It was Grant Park. Knowing no more than this, the AP reflexively framed the cross burning as an assault on the legacy of Barack Obama: “A large burning cross — a historic symbol of hate and intimidation against Black Americans — was discovered in a Chicago park where former President Barack Obama famously delivered his acceptance speech when he was elected the nation’s first Black president.”

The cross burning sent “shock waves” through the city. The Chicago PD issued a Community Alert. The FBI joined in the hunt. The church of radical leftist priest Rev. Michael Pfleger offered a $10,000 reward. “It cannot be tolerated,” Pfleger told TV station Fox 32. “I really believe it should be treated as a hate crime just like a swastika is.”

Inevitably, the AP found someone eager to blame the cross burning on President Trump. As faculty director of the Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture at the University of Chicago, Gina Miranda Samuels had the gravitas to put tripe to power. “I do think we’re living in a time when we have a president that stokes this kind of thing and invites this type of stuff,” Samuels told the AP. “People feel emboldened and are invited to see how far they can go.”

As it turns out, Trump deserves his share of the blame. He apparently provoked University of Illinois Chicago senior Merlin Lu to construct the cross, wrap it in toilet paper, put a red cap on top, and set in on fire.

Soon after a video of Lu fleeing the scene hit the airwaves, Lu sent the local NBC channel a video in which he explained his motives. After apologizing to those who might have been offended, Lu concluded, "I don't want to wait till his term ends. I don't wanna wait. Until he may or may not get impeached. I want him gone right now.”

Chuck Goudie interviewed Merwin Lu and the Left rather he hadn’t

On Monday, NBC Chicago’s Chuck Goudie interviewed Lu in a public park. According to Goudie, Lu was protesting “what he calle MAGA Christian nationalist supporters and the Trump administration ruling class.”

“On that video are you threatening him?” asked Goudie. When Lu deflected the question, Goudie followed up, “You say that you think he should be brought to an end.”

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“That’s what I mean by end, I don’t mean like a civil war, if that’s the imagery that you’re trying to imagine,” Lu obfuscated. As to the burning cross, “It came up to my head one day. I wanted to find something that I could do by myself, like no organization, no friends.”

The police now have a “person of interest” in custody, presumably Lu. Do not expect to know more. The media have lost all interest in a case that inflamed them just a week ago. When I asked Google AI when did Chuck Goudie interview Merwin Lu, Google AI responded, “There is no record of an interview between journalist Chuck Gowdy (also spelled Goudie) and Merwin Liu in public media or broadcast archives.” Google Images has no image of Lu.

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Goudie rightly wondered how Lu could spend four years in college without knowing anything about the Democratic tradition of cross burning, let alone the legal ramifications. Goudie apparently hasn’t spoken to many college students.

In Illinois, as Lu now must know, cross burning is a crime. “A person commits the offense of cross burning who, with the intent to intimidate any other person or group of persons, burns or causes to be burned a cross.”

The case could be made that Lu hoped to intimidate both Trump and Christian nationalists. “I want him gone right now,” said Lu. As we learned from the FBI’s thwarting of a drone attack on UFC 250, others more ambitious than Lu want him gone as well.