Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Glitterpuppy's avatar
Glitterpuppy
1h

This is too good to be true. What now, demokrats?

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
2h

Does Chuck Goudie get the $10K reward?

Maybe since Jack is the only one interested - it belongs to him.

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