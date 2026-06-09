Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Texyz's avatar
Texyz
1h

...appreciate the straightfwd honesty of this article Jack.

Ive long lamented tht too many naive young ladies never got the talk about this same bunch.

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
1h

“I do not know Jeff Metcalf’s politics, but he seems to be afflicted with what what Gad Saad calls “suicidal empathy.””

I understand there’s an NGO that pays/strongarms victims of black crimes to downplay the race angle.

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