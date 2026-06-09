Google AI describes the anachronistic “Talk” that leftist black men still feel compelled to give as “a generational rite of passage where Black parents, particularly fathers, sit down with their sons to discuss the harsh realities of racial bias, systemic profiling, and how to navigate interactions with law enforcement.”

This “Talk” has not made sense for generations. Black parents would better protect their children if they gave them the same “Talk” that savvy parents of all races have been giving their children for at least the last sixty years.

I gave my daughters the “Talk” as they were approaching adolescence. One day, as I backed out of our driveway to begin a trip, I saw something I did not like. Three black teens were meandering down our street, two of them on one bicycle, the third one walking and scouting. Not wanting to upset the girls, I drove away.

Halfway down the street, I reconsidered. My duty to my neighbors had to take precedence. As I circled the block I explained to my daughters that they were not going to like what I had to say and they were definitely not going to like the way I would say it. These kids, I told them, were looking for a bike to steal. Having grown up under harsher circumstances than my daughters, I knew the MO. They did not.

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I cautioned the girls, of course, that not all black people were bike thieves, but these kids definitely were. They chose our soft, white, largely Democratic neighborhood because they did not fear or even respect us. That was about to change. A minute later I pulled up next to the kids and scared them straight, if not life-changing straight, then at least straight the hell out of my neighborhood.

Austin Metcalf never got this talk. Even after his murder, his father failed to understand the dynamics that cost Austin his life. “This is not a race issue. This is not a black and white issue,” Jeff Metcalf insisted after “black teen” Karmelo Anthony stabbed his 17-year-old son to death. “I know the truth. Unless you were there. Unless you saw it. Don’t spread gossip.”

Someone should tell protestors it’s not about race

I am sure Jeff Metcalf meant well, but he does not know “the truth.” There is a difference between gossip and pattern recognition. Anthony saw a pattern and tried to exploit it. I imagine he looked at the tent reserved for Austin and his teammates the way the kids on the bike looked at my neighborhood: a soft, white target.

Anthony’s contempt was surely fueled by years of messaging from the media, his educators, and likely his parents about “the harsh realities of racial bias.” I suspect he saw himself as a teenage avenger, a Tik Tok Rosa Parks. I am fully confident Anthony would never have tried to bully his way into the tent of, say, South Dallas’s Lincoln High.

The Memorial High School team tent that Anthony invaded

As the person responsible for the tent, Austin behaved appropriately. He asked Anthony to leave numerous times and finally pushed Anthony after being dared to do so. Had Austin been a little more aware of crime metrics and racial patterns, he might have anticipated Anthony’s dramatically asymmetrical response, but backing down was not an option for an honorable young man like Austin.

I do not know Jeff Metcalf’s politics, but he seems to be afflicted with what what Gad Saad calls “suicidal empathy.” This plague has been blinding America, especially liberal America, for decades. I could cite a thousand examples, but let me cite a classic from my own life.

Many moons ago, I drove with three of my friends at Purdue to Gary, Indiana, to watch the large screen presentation of the first Ali-Frazier fight. Although Gary was five dollars cheaper than Indianapolis, the moment we walked into the theater, I understood what the others did not: five bucks or no, Gary was a mistake.

Of the four thousand or so in attendance, we were among the very few white people. Growing up in Newark, I had found myself in venues with comparable ratios, but never one in which the racial tension was so raw and palpable.

On the way to the restroom before the fight, several large gentlemen blocked my path and inquired rather bluntly into my choice of boxers. “Who you for, mother fucker?” I didn’t hesitate. “Ali,” I said. They let me pass. As much I respected Joe Frazier—and as much money as I had on Frazier—I wasn’t about to die for him.

Growing up the way my friends and I did, we were quick to calculate the risk-reward ratio of any interaction. Still, the fight proved to be worth the risk. It was both brutal and brilliant as only great fights can be. Going into the 15th rounds, it seemed to all of us too close to call.

“OK,” I said to my friends between rounds, “we’re out of here.” They thought me daft and resisted. I explained patiently that if Ali lost a fight that the crowd expected him to win, there would be hell to pay, and we’d likely do the paying.

“But we’re for Ali,” the one fellow protested.

We watched the 15th round at the exit door. The knockdown deflated the crowd.

“We’re for Ali!” How had it come to this, I wondered at the time. How could so many seemingly smart young Americans be so utterly delusional? A half-century of Karmelo Anthonys later, the young and/or liberal remain as delusional as ever. Experience has taught them nothing.

Happily, none of the Anthony jurors seems to have shared these delusions. They deliberated for less than three hours to convict the 19-year-old of murder. If Anthony ever had the “talk,” he got the wrong one, and it’s way too late to get the right one now.